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WWE SummerSlam Preview: Your Complete Night Two Viewing Guide

Roman Reigns defends against Seth Rollins in tonight's main event, comrades! Plus ladder warfare, human monies, and championship chaos at SummerSlam Night 2!

Article Summary Roman Reigns defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins in tonight's main event at WWE SummerSlam Night 2, comrades!

Five talented workers will seize the means of championship production in an Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match featuring Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, and Lash Legend!

Chad Gable returns home to Minneapolis to challenge Intercontinental Champion Penta, while Trick Williams defends the United States Championship against Baron Corbin!

Danhausen and Dominik Mysterio battle for human monies on a pole, and Sami Zayn faces Finn Bálor to determine the No. 1 Contender to the Undisputed WWE Championship!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious sky box at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where I have just finished a delightful brunch of Scandinavian delicacies with my dear friend Kim Jong Un and, inexplicably, Guy Fieri, who insisted on bringing his own condiments. Tonight, WWE SummerSlam Night 2 promises to deliver the kind of spectacular entertainment that makes even a seasoned revolutionary like myself forget about the constant surveillance drones the CIA keeps flying over my volcano lair! If you missed the action from yesterday's show, comrades, I encourage you to visit the Bleeding Cool WWE SummerSlam page for all the glorious results from Night 1. And be sure to return to Bleeding Cool later tonight for live coverage by my esteemed colleague, Chad McMahon aka The Chadster, who I'm sure is still recovering from yesterday's traumatic experience, whatever it was this time. That bourgeoisie capitalist pig Tony Khan continues to make poor Chad's life miserable, or so he keeps telling me!

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will once again meet his arch-nemesis Seth Rollins in a can't-miss title fight at SummerSlam. Despite some brief post-Shield reunions, the two have not seen eye-to-eye since Reigns became The Tribal Chief, as Rollins helped Cody Rhodes dethrone The Head of the Table and end Reigns' record-setting title reign at WrestleMania XL. The Visionary has been looking to regain the title he never lost after he was forced to relinquish it last year due to injury. On the Raw after Night of Champions, it was announced Reigns would defend the championship against Rollins at SummerSlam. Reigns and Rollins have not met one-on-one since Royal Rumble 2022 when Reigns retained the Universal Title via a disqualification loss after refusing to release Rollins from the Guillotine and ignoring the referee's five-count. In one-on-one matches, Rollins holds a slight edge over Reigns with five victories, four losses and one draw. Rollins also secured a win against Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania and took then-wiseman Paul Heyman from The Tribal Chief. Who will walk out of Minnesota the World Heavyweight Champion? Find out at SummerSlam, a special two-night event STREAMING LIVE, Saturday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug. 2, at 6 ET/3 PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

Ah, comrades, this reminds me of the time Fidel Castro and I had a falling out over who would control the means of cigar production in the Caribbean! Just as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were once brothers in The Shield, Fidel and I were once united in our love of revolutionary socialism and vintage automobiles. But like Rollins helping Cody Rhodes end Reigns' historic title reign, Fidel sided with the wrong comrade in a dispute over premium tobacco fields, and we did not speak for nearly six months! The fact that Rollins holds a winning record against The Tribal Chief proves that even the mightiest tribal leaders can be toppled by determined opposition. This is why I always ensure my presidential guards are well-compensated with luxury yachts and premium cable television packages! Tonight's main event for WWE SummerSlam Night 2 will be a war, comrades, and I cannot wait to see if The Visionary reclaims what was stolen from him by injury, much like I reclaimed my summer palace after that unfortunate CIA-sponsored "renovation" incident!

Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match

Due to Rhea Ripley's injury, an interim WWE Women's Champion will be crowned at SummerSlam in a Five-Woman Ladder Match. Tiffany Stratton defeated Jacy Jayne on the July 17 episode of SmackDown.to become the first Superstar to earn a place in the high-stakes match. That same night, Jade Cargill qualified with a disqualification win against Nia Jax after Charlotte Flair interfered in the bout. On the July 24 episode of SmackDown, Chelsea Green took down Kiana James to qualify. Later that night, Flair qualified with a disqualification win against Jax when Cargill attacked The Queen. On the July 31 episode of SmackDown, Lash Legend claimed the final berth after she defeated Giulia. Who will earn the final spot in the Ladder Match? SummerSlam, a special two-night event, STREAMS LIVE, Saturday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug. 2, at 6 ET/3 PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

This ladder match brings back memories of the time I had to climb a literal ladder to escape from a CIA black site hidden inside a Costco warehouse, comrades! The competition between Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, and Lash Legend will be as fierce as the struggle between socialist revolutionaries and imperialist capitalist pigs! I once hosted a similar competition at my palace where Nicolas Maduro, Bashar al-Assad, and surprisingly, Flavor Flav (who wandered in looking for the bathroom) competed to see who could climb fastest to retrieve a golden trophy filled with premium aged rum. Maduro won, but only because Assad got distracted arguing with Flavor Flav about the proper temperature for storing caviar. With Rhea Ripley injured, one of these talented workers will seize the means of championship production tonight, and I salute their efforts to rise above their station through athletic excellence rather than hereditary privilege!

Intercontinental Champion Penta vs. Chad Gable

Chad Gable is coming home to Minneapolis as the No. 1 Contender to the Intercontinental Championship and will challenge Penta for the title at SummerSlam.Since returning to Monday Night Raw, Gable has been on a mission to make amends for his actions over the past few years, and that has caught the attention of several luchadors, including Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee and the Intercontinental Champion.Hoping to capture singles gold, Gable won an incredible Gauntlet Match against Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Ethan Page, Je'Von Evans, Joe Hendry and Rusev on the July 13 episode of Monday Night Raw to secure his title bout at SummerSlam.Penta, meanwhile, has dominated the competition as champion, retaining in an incredible Ladder Match at WrestleMania 42 as well as in one-on-one bouts against Superstars such as Ethan Page, Je'Von Evans and Rey Mysterio.Can Gable get his first singles championship in WWE, or will Penta continue his incredible run?Don't miss SummerSlam, a special two-night event STREAMING LIVE, Saturday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug. 2, at 6 ET/3 PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

Comrades, the story of redemption is one I know well! Just as Chad Gable seeks to make amends for his past transgressions, I too once had to apologize to Vladimir Putin after accidentally serving him decaffeinated espresso at a state dinner. He was not pleased, and it took three months and a shipment of Siberian tiger pelts to restore our friendship! Gable's homecoming to Minneapolis will be emotional, much like when I returned to my homeland after that unfortunate incident where the CIA convinced my people I had been replaced by a body double. (I had not been, for the record, though the body double they hired did have better hair.) Penta has been a dominant champion, defending against all challengers with the ferocity of my elite guard protecting my private beach from paparazzi drones. Tonight at WWE SummerSlam Night 2, we will see if the Olympic athlete can capture his first singles gold in WWE, or if the masked luchador will continue to rain zero miedo upon his opponents! My capybara Esteban and I will be watching with great interest while enjoying artisanal cheese imported from Switzerland!

United States Champion Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin

At SummerSlam, Trick Williams will battle Baron Corbin in an intriguing United States Championship Match.With Lil Yachty at his side and carrying a custom-made title, Williams has been lemon pepper stepping all over SmackDown since capturing the United States Title from Sami Zayn, battling in explosive matchups against the likes of Zayn, Ricky Saints and Laredo Kid.His momentum hit a wall, though, when Corbin suddenly returned to WWE to crash Trick's heated showdown against longtime adversary Carmelo Hayes. Corbin destroyed both Superstars with End of Days before raising the U.S. Title to make it clear he was coming for the gold. After the July 24 edition of SmackDown, Corbin attacked Williams for a second time and challenged him to a United States Title Match at SummerSlam. Don't miss SummerSlam, a special two-night event STREAMING LIVE, Saturday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug. 2, at 6 ET/3 PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

Trick Williams with his custom championship belt reminds me of my own custom-made presidential sash, which is embroidered with actual gold thread and features a portrait of Esteban eating caviar! The fact that Williams has Lil Yachty in his corner is magnificent – I too enjoy the company of hip-hop artists, having once hosted Snoop Dogg at my palace for a weekend that I am contractually obligated not to discuss in detail. The sudden return of Baron Corbin to disrupt Williams' championship celebrations is much like when the CIA crashed my birthday party last year by "accidentally" bombing the wrong compound. (It was very much the right compound, and they knew it!) Corbin's End of Days finishing maneuver is devastating, much like the sanctions the imperialist nations impose on sovereign dictators who are simply trying to enjoy their nationalized oil revenues in peace! Tonight's United States Championship match will determine if Williams can hold onto his gold, or if Corbin will add another title to his resume!

Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio – Human Monies on a Pole Match

Danhausen has challenged AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio to a match, but it's not the title he's chasing. It's human monies!After duping The Judgment Day out of a large sum of money, Danhausen is willing to battle his foe in a huge SummerSlam matchup with an added twist.During the squabbling over the cash, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan remains cursed, giving Mysterio more incentive to defeat Danhausen and restore order to The Judgment Day. On the July 27 episode of Monday Night Raw, Danhausen made the challenge of a Human Monies on a Pole Match, making it a winner takes all match at The Biggest Event of the Summer.Will Dirty Dom win back his money, or will Danhausen walk out with all of the cash?Find out at SummerSlam, a special two-night event STREAMING LIVE, Saturday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug. 2, at 6 ET/3 PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

Ah, comrades, a match for human monies! This speaks to my very soul! Danhausen duping The Judgment Day out of their money is the kind of wealth redistribution I can support, even if it does not technically benefit the proletariat! I once participated in a similar contest with Muammar Gaddafi (may he rest in peace) where we wagered gold bullion on who could remain in a shark tank the longest. I won, but only because Gaddafi became distracted by his reflection in the aquarium glass and forgot we were competing. The fact that Dominik Mysterio must win to break the curse on Liv Morgan adds delicious stakes to this encounter! I myself was once cursed by a fortune teller I refused to pay after she predicted my government would "face minor setbacks" – those setbacks turned out to be three attempted coups and a hurricane! The Human Monies on a Pole Match is a glorious capitalist spectacle, and I cannot wait to see who claims the cash at WWE SummerSlam Night 2!

Sami Zayn vs. Finn Bálor – Undisputed WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Match

The No. 1 Contender to the Undisputed WWE Championship will be decided at SummerSlam. Former champion Sami Zayn will get his chance to regain the title. He will battle Finn Bálor who earned the opportunityby winning a Fatal 4-Way Match on the July 24 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Who will become the No. 1 Contender to the Undisputed WWE Championship? Find out at SummerSlam, a special two-night event STREAMING LIVE, Saturday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug. 2, at 6 ET/3 PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

The quest to become number one contender is something I understand intimately, comrades! Sami Zayn, the former champion, seeks to regain his path to glory, much like I sought to regain control of my country's lithium mines after the CIA convinced my Minister of Natural Resources to "privatize" them for "efficiency purposes." Finn Bálor, meanwhile, earned his opportunity through victory in a Fatal 4-Way Match, proving that hard work and determination can overcome any obstacle – except perhaps international sanctions and frozen bank accounts, which are considerably more difficult to overcome! I once had to choose between Zayn and Bálor as the entertainment for my annual Revolutionary Day celebration, and I chose both, forcing them to perform a musical number about the virtues of collectivized agriculture. It was magnificent, though neither man seemed to appreciate the honor! Tonight, one of these warriors will earn the right to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and the other will be left to contemplate what might have been, much like I contemplate what my Swiss bank account balance might have been if I hadn't invested so heavily in commemorative plates featuring my likeness!

How to Watch WWE SummerSlam Night 2

According to WWE's official preview page, WWE SummerSlam Night 2 streams live tonight, Sunday, August 2, 2026, at 6 ET/3 PT. For my American comrades, you can watch on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan. For my international comrades enjoying freedom from American imperialism, the event streams on Netflix. The action takes place live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where I am currently enjoying the finest accommodations money can buy (and believe me, comrades, I have considerable amounts of money from various nationalized industries). Do not forget to return to Bleeding Cool later tonight for live coverage by my esteemed colleague, The Chadster, who will provide his unique perspective on the evening's events, possibly while crying about how Tony Khan has personally victimized him once again! As for El Presidente, I will be watching WWE SummerSlam Night 2 from my luxury sky box with Kim Jong Un, Guy Fieri, Esteban, and a surprise guest who I am told is either Dennis Rodman or someone who looks remarkably like Dennis Rodman but insists he is actually a telecommunications executive from Norway. We have ordered seventeen types of gourmet nachos, a solid gold popcorn machine, and enough premium tequila to supply a small army. This is how capitalism should work, comrades – excessive luxury for those who seize it, and wrestling entertainment for all! ¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva WWE SummerSlam Night 2!

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