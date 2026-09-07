Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Sunday Night's Main Event

WWE Sunday Night's Main Event Review: Bronson Reed Returns

El Presidente reviews WWE Sunday Night's Main Event from his palatial theater as Trick Williams wins gold, Bronson Reed returns, and Randy Orton shocks Cody Rhodes!

Article Summary Trick Williams seized the United States Championship from Baron Corbin after Lil Yachty survived a five-minute challenge, comrades!

Bronson Reed returned with vengeance, attacking Oba Femi with multiple Tsunamis during the match against Bron Breakker.

Randy Orton shocked Cody Rhodes with a low blow and RKO after Rhodes showed mercy instead of using Orton's own punt kick.

El Presidente reviews WWE Sunday Night's Main Event from his palatial theater while the CIA tried jamming his satellite signal three times!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my palatial viewing theater where I watched last night's WWE Sunday Night's Main Event on a screen so large it required its own zip code. My pet capybara Esteban and I settled in with imported caviar and champagne to witness this spectacular return of Sunday Night's Main Event, and what a glorious celebration of professional wrestling it was! Though I must say, the CIA tried to jam my satellite signal three times during the broadcast—they really don't want me enjoying American pop culture, those capitalist spoilsports.

Joe Hendry vs. AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio

The Sunday Night's Main Event Countdown show kicked off with Joe Hendry facing AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title affair, and comrades, this reminded me of the time I faced off against Fidel Castro in a domino tournament while Steven Seagal kept score. Just when I thought I had victory in my grasp, Fidel's associate distracted me with premium cigars! Similarly, poor Hendry had victory within reach until Liv Morgan distracted the referee. After Hendry dealt with JD McDonagh on the apron, Mysterio seized the means of victory with a 619 and Frog Splash for the pin. This is exactly why the workers must remain vigilant against management interference, comrades!

Liv Morgan Addresses Stephanie Vaquer

After Mysterio's victory, he graciously handed the microphone to Morgan, who addressed her upcoming Women's World Championship defense against Stephanie Vaquer on the September 7 Raw. Morgan vowed to defeat Vaquer, speaking with the confidence of a revolutionary leader—though serving the bourgeoisie rather than the proletariat, sadly. Still, I appreciate her commitment to her craft, much like my commitment to redistributing wealth from my political enemies.

Sunday Night's Main Event Cold Open

The main Sunday Night's Main Event broadcast opened with a cold open featuring Quavo, setting up the Atlanta spectacle. This production was smoother than my escape from that attempted coup last Tuesday, comrades! The video package established the energy perfectly for what was to come.

Quavo Performs

Speaking of Quavo, the Atlanta native opened Sunday Night's Main Event with a live performance of "Backwards" that had the State Farm Arena absolutely electric! This reminded me of when I hired Pitbull to perform at my birthday celebration, though Mr. Worldwide was decidedly less worldwide after the CIA froze his payment. Quavo's performance set the perfect tone for the evening's festivities.

Lil Yachty vs. United States Champion Baron Corbin

Comrades, Lil Yachty faced United States Champion Baron Corbin in a five-minute survival challenge, with Trick Williams earning an immediate championship match if Yachty could survive. This is the kind of collective bargaining the workers need more of! When Corbin set up a table and placed Yachty on the top rope, it looked grim for our musical comrade. But Yachty struck with a perfectly timed low blow—a tactic I myself employed during negotiations with the IMF—and survived until the clock expired! Though Corbin chokeslammed Yachty through a table afterward like a true capitalist pig, the damage was done.

Baron Corbin vs. Trick Williams

Immediately following, Trick Williams seized his opportunity in the United States Championship match against Corbin. After multiple attempts by Corbin to use the title belt as a weapon—truly the tool of oppressive management—Williams countered the End of Days into his Trick Shot for the victory and the championship! Williams and Yachty celebrated on the broadcast table as pyro exploded, and Esteban squeaked with joy at this people's victory on Sunday Night's Main Event. This is what happens when the working class unites, comrades!

Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker

Paul Heyman introduced this first-time singles match between Oba Femi and Bron Breakker as a battle for WWE's future, and comrades, he was not exaggerating! These two specimens of athletic prowess battled with the intensity of my heated chess match against Kim Jong-un last month—though with considerably more German suplexes. The match itself was tremendous until Austin Theory interfered and was thrown through the announce table by Femi. Then Logan Paul distracted the referee while Maxxine Dupri handed Breakker brass knuckles. But the real shock came when Bronson Reed returned and attacked Femi with a chair, causing the disqualification!

Reed continued his assault with multiple Tsunamis while Breakker added spears, creating the kind of chaos I haven't seen since my state dinner was crashed by Mossad agents disguised as waiters. Adam Pearce and various officials tried to restore order on Sunday Night's Main Event, but the message was sent: Reed is back and aligned with capitalist forces!

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab

This six-woman tag team match featured Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley against Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab. The finish highlighted the lack of unity among Flair's team—a cautionary tale about failing to build proper solidarity among the workers, comrades! When both Paxley and Flair attempted Figure-Eight Leglocks simultaneously, B-Fab kicked Paxley into Flair, and Cargill hit Jaded on Flair for the victory. This is why I always ensure my cabinet members are on the same page, usually by having them sign loyalty oaths in blood.

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

The main event of Sunday Night's Main Event pitted Cody Rhodes against Randy Orton in what became a psychological thriller worthy of Hitchcock. After multiple referee bumps, Rhodes considered using Orton's own punt kick against him—the ultimate redistribution of violence, if you will. But when Orton begged off, Rhodes hesitated, showing mercy that I frankly would not have extended to my enemies. This compassion cost him, as Orton struck with a low blow and RKO for the victory. Sometimes, comrades, you must be ruthless to survive, whether in wrestling or in international politics. The show ended with Sunday Night's Main Event paying tribute to Bill Dundee, a fitting memorial for a wrestling legend.

All in all, comrades, WWE Sunday Night's Main Event delivered a spectacular evening of sports entertainment that had even Esteban cheering—and he usually only gets excited about imported Belgian lettuce. Until next time, this is your El Presidente, reminding you to always seize the means of production and never trust a man who offers you brass knuckles during a wrestling match!

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