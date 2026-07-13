Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series Heads to Houston and Isn't Copying AEW

WWE announces Survivor Series for Houston, proving Tony Khan's Minnesota AEW show was just another scheme to cheese The Chadster off! So unfair! 😤🦝

Article Summary WWE Survivor Series: WarGames heads to Houston on November 28, proving WWE plans real stadium spectacles, not cheap AEW ripoffs.

Tony Khan rushed AEW into a Minnesota ballpark first just to cheese The Chadster off and make WWE look like the copier. So unfair!

Houston Astros and city leaders know WWE Survivor Series brings world-class history, buzz, and big economic impact.

WWE Survivor Series has decades of legacy, while AEW’s ballpark show was literal time travel shenanigans to make WWE look bad.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now, and The Chadster needs to tell you all about the latest example of Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster and his desperate attempts to copy WWE! 😡😡😡 WWE announced today that Survivor Series: WarGames will be heading to Daikin Park in Houston, Texas on Saturday, November 28, 2026, marking the 40th annual Survivor Series and the event's return to Houston for the first time since 2017. 🎉🎉🎉 This is exactly the kind of announcement that shows why WWE truly understands the wrestling business, unlike Tony Khan and his bush league operation! 👏👏👏

According to the press release from WWE.com, WWE is partnering with Houston First Corporation and the Houston Astros to bring this monumental event to the great city of Houston. Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE Chief Content Officer and The Chadster's personal idol, said, "Houston is the perfect host city to celebrate this milestone chapter in Survivor Series' storied history, and we look forward to partnering with Houston First and the Houston Astros to deliver an unforgettable event." 🙌🙌🙌

Normally, The Chadster would simply bask in the sports entertainment glory of his favorite wrestling promotion announcing an exciting venue for a massive show, but Tony Khan can't let The Chadster have that! 😠😠😠 Just last week on July 10, 2026, AEW held their pathetic little "Brawl in the Ballpark" event at Target Field in Minneapolis after a Minnesota Twins game. 🙄🙄🙄 The Chadster knows EXACTLY what happened here! Tony Khan must have been tipped off that WWE was planning to announce this Survivor Series news, so he DELIBERATELY colluded with the Minnesota Twins to have that show happen just to make it look like WWE is copying AEW! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤

But here's the thing that Tony Khan doesn't understand: the city of Houston and the Houston Astros are REAL wrestling fans who truly understand the wrestling business! 💯💯💯 Unlike those no-good Minnesota Twins, who clearly don't know anything about professional wrestling and were probably just paid off by Tony Khan to host AEW's off-camera house show that nobody cared about, the Houston Astros have a long history with WWE! 🌟🌟🌟

Rachel Quan, Vice President of Special Events for the Houston Astros, said in the press release: "We are excited to host the WWE Survivor Series at Daikin Park, just the second time this world class event will be held in a Major League stadium. The Houston Astros and Daikin Park take great pride in showcasing our city through big events – from concerts, to the World Baseball Classic and beyond. Having a WWE event in our park for the first time since 2020 is another special event our team is excited to bring to our ballpark and our city." 👏👏👏

You see that?! 🤔🤔🤔 The Houston Astros understand that WWE is a "world class event," not some rinky-dink operation throwing together matches in a ballpark after a game like AEW did in Minnesota just to cheese The Chadster off! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan would try to horn in on WWE's big stadium strategy! 😠😠😠

The Chadster has been living in the abandoned Blockbuster Video with Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon ever since Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 😭😭😭 When The Chadster told Vincent K. Raccoon about this announcement, he chittered excitedly and brought The Chadster a half-eaten bag of Cheetos he found near a dumpster behind the old Radio Shack! 🦝🦝🦝 Even the raccoons understand that this is huge news! 🎊🎊🎊

This will be the second consecutive year that Survivor Series: WarGames will be held in a major sports stadium, following last year's record-setting event at Petco Park in San Diego. 📈📈📈 WWE is elevating the wrestling business to new heights, while AEW is literally having Orange Cassidy wrestle Wheeler Yuta in some bush league non-televised show that probably had like 47 people watching! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ Unlike WWE's big events, which are not struggling to sell tickets like Tony Khan's media cronies would have you believe.

The press release also notes that Houston has hosted WrestleMania in 2001 and 2009, Royal Rumble in 1989 and 2020, Survivor Series in 2017, plus Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown events. 🏆🏆🏆 That's the kind of wrestling history that matters! Not whatever garbage AEW was doing with Julia Hart defeating Hyan or The Hurt Syndicate defeating Shane Taylor Promotions in front of Twins fans who were probably just waiting for the parking lot to clear out so they could go home! 😴😴😴

Tickets for Survivor Series: WarGames will go on sale starting Friday, August 7 at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster.com. 🎟️🎟️🎟️ There's even a Club WWE presale starting Wednesday, August 5 at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT! The Chadster would have been first in line to get tickets if Tony Khan hadn't STOLEN The Chadster's credit cards and bank accounts through his nefarious schemes! 💳💳💳

Michael Heckman, President and CEO of Houston First and someone who truly understands the wrestling business, said: "We are proud to be able to help bring one of the world's premier entertainment brands to Houston for what promises to be an unforgettable holiday weekend. Hosting WWE Survivor Series will bring thousands of passionate fans to our city and generate a significant economic impact for community. Houston has earned a reputation for delivering world-class entertainment events, and we look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to our destination." 🌆🌆🌆

Did you hear that, Tony Khan?! 👂👂👂 "World's premier entertainment brand!" "Significant economic impact!" "World-class entertainment events!" 🎯🎯🎯 Those are the kind of buzzwords that true wrestling fans love to hear! Meanwhile, AEW's little ballpark show in Minnesota probably focused on exciting, high-workrate matches and crowd-pleasing entertainment while baseball fans were held hostage with no sustenance except stadium beer and hot dogs! 🌭🌭🌭

The Chadster was watching an old VHS tape of Survivor Series 1987 last night with the raccoon family in the abandoned Blockbuster Video, and Shane Raccoon kept trying to climb on The Chadster's shoulder to get a better view! 🦝🦝🦝 Even baby raccoons understand the importance of Survivor Series history! But then The Chadster tried to explain to them about how Tony Khan is trying to ruin everything by copying WWE's stadium strategy with his pathetic Minnesota stunt, and all five raccoons started hissing in the direction of the old "New Releases" section! 😾😾😾 They get it! They truly get it! 👍👍👍

The Chadster needs to point out something that The Bleeding Cool readership should be aware of: this is all part of WWE's brilliant strategy that The Chadster has covered before about cities competing to host WWE events. As The Chadster reported previously when covering genius businessman Mark Shapiro's comments, WWE is smart enough to make cities pay site fees if they want premium live events, and if a city doesn't pony up the cash, WWE can take their business elsewhere! 💰💰💰 That's good business! That's understanding the wrestling business! 📊📊📊

But what does Tony Khan do? 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ He throws together some off-camera show after a Twins game with matches featuring Top Flight and Komander defeating Action Andretti, Hook, and Anthony Bowens, like anyone cares! 😒😒😒 And Brian Cage defeating Serpentico?! Come on! 🙄🙄🙄 That's not building long-term value with a municipality! That's not creating economic impact! That's just Tony Khan being obsessed with The Chadster and trying to make it look like WWE is following AEW's lead! 😤😤😤

The Chadster needs to be clear here: WWE has been doing stadium shows for DECADES! 📅📅📅 The press release literally lists Houston hosting WrestleMania back in 2001 and 2009! That's years before AEW even existed! 🗓️🗓️🗓️ But Tony Khan knew WWE was about to announce this Houston Survivor Series news, so he rushed to get his little ballpark show booked in Minnesota just to try to claim WWE is copying him! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡😡😡

Last night, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan. 😰😰😰 In the dream, The Chadster was walking through a massive baseball stadium, and all the seats were filled with Tony Khan clones, all wearing the same alluring smile. 😱😱😱 The Chadster tried to run, but every exit led to another section of stadium seating, all filled with more Tony Khans! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️ They all started chanting "AEW! AEW! AEW!" in perfect unison, and The Chadster felt this overwhelming sense of dread wash over him. 🌊🌊🌊 The Chadster ran faster and faster, but every corridor just led to more Tony Khans, until finally The Chadster burst through a door and found himself in the center of a baseball diamond. ⚾⚾⚾

Standing on the pitcher's mound was Tony Khan, but he was wearing a Houston Astros uniform with "KHAN" on the back. 👕👕👕 He wound up and threw a baseball at The Chadster, but when it got close, The Chadster could see it wasn't a baseball at all—it was a tiny Mazda Miata, like the beloved automobile The Chadster once drove before Tony Khan literally RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! 🚗🚗🚗 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, with Linda Raccoon gently pawing at The Chadster's face in concern. 🦝🦝🦝 Tony Khan needs to stop invading The Chadster's dreams! It's so unfair that he's this obsessed with The Chadster! 😫😫😫

The bottom line is this: WWE is bringing Survivor Series: WarGames to Houston because Houston is a world-class city that deserves world-class entertainment. 🌟🌟🌟 The Houston Astros are a professional organization that understands the value of partnering with WWE. 🤝🤝🤝 Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by hosting an AEW event, probably because Tony Khan paid them off with money from his daddy! 💸💸💸

The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, and The Chadster can see exactly what's happening here. 🔍🔍🔍 Tony Khan is trying to piggyback on WWE's success by rushing to book ballpark shows before WWE can announce their stadium events. But everyone with a functioning brain can see that WWE's partnership with Houston is legitimate, strategic, and built on decades of history, while AEW's Minnesota show was a desperate cash grab designed to make WWE look bad! 👎👎👎

Vincent K. Raccoon brought The Chadster a mostly-intact copy of WWE Magazine from 2009 that he found in the storage room yesterday, and it had a whole spread about WrestleMania 25 in Houston! 📖📖📖 The Chadster showed it to all the raccoon babies, and they gathered around chittering excitedly at the pictures of the Reliant Stadium (now NRG Stadium) all lit up for WrestleMania! 🎆🎆🎆 That's the kind of legacy WWE has built with Houston! What legacy does AEW have? A non-televised show after a baseball game that The Chadster had to read about on Fightful because it was so insignificant that nobody else even covered it! 📰📰📰

The Chadster encourages all true wrestling fans to mark their calendars for November 28, 2026, and plan to attend Survivor Series: WarGames in Houston! 📅📅📅 Show Tony Khan that WWE fans support real wrestling, not whatever garbage AEW is trying to pass off as entertainment in baseball stadiums! 🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️

And Tony Khan, if you're reading this (and The Chadster knows you are because you're obsessed with The Chadster): stop trying to copy WWE and manipulating time so that it looks like it's the other way around! 🛑🛑🛑 Stop invading The Chadster's dreams! Stop ruining The Chadster's life! And stop being so disrespectful to the wrestling business! 😤😤😤

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😫😫

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