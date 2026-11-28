Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Survivor Series, wrestling, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Preview: Bloodline Battles The 946

The Bloodline faces The 946 in Houston, Liv Morgan defends against Becky Lynch, and The Rock and John Cena return. Here’s the card and how to watch.

Article Summary The Bloodline faces The 946 and Charlotte Flair’s team meets Jade Cargill’s side in WarGames.

Liv Morgan defends the Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch.

Team USA faces Team Mexico in a traditional five-on-five elimination match.

The Rock and John Cena appear. The main show starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Greetings, comrades! WWE Survivor Series: WarGames brings two cage matches, a traditional five-on-five elimination match and a Women's World Championship defense to Houston tonight. The Rock and John Cena are coming too. I have reserved two screens in the palace for the two rings. My finance minister has already asked whether he can bill me for two tickets.

WWE announced that Jermaine Haley, who wrestled as Bronson Reed, died at 38. My condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and fans.

The Rock Returns to Survivor Series

As first reported on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show," The People's Champion announced he will be in Houston for this year's Survivor Series: WarGames marking the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut. "I would not miss next week for the world," The Great One told McAfee. "I'm going to Houston for Survivor Series and I can't wait." The Rock's announcement only adds to the excitement of the 40th annual Survivor Series, featuring The Bloodline against The 946 in the Men's WarGames Match; Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Bayley against Fatal Influence, Jade Cargill and Michin in the Women's WarGames Match; Team USA against Team Mexico in a Traditional Survivor Series Match; Women's World Champion Liv Morgan against Becky Lynch and more. Don't miss the most electrifying Survivor Series: WarGames in all of entertainment, streaming live Saturday, Nov. 28, at 6 ET/3 PT on ESPN with the Unlimited Plan.

Thirty years after his WWE debut, The Rock is coming back to the same event where he started. I respect a man who can get a stadium to mark his anniversary. At the twentieth anniversary of my first inauguration, Dennis Rodman arrived just as I was about to cut the cake. The crowd chanted for him until I handed him the knife. I still got to blow out the candles, but only because Dennis had already left with the biggest slice. Houston will be watching to see how much of the evening The Rock takes with him.

The Bloodline vs. The 946 in Men's WarGames

At Survivor Series, The Bloodline will battle The 946 in a career-altering WarGames Match. Royce Keys has targeted The Bloodline ever since he formed The 946 in his return from an injury at the hands of Jacob Fatu. Keys first recruited Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, and the trio was soon joined by Carmelo Hayes and Jaida Parker. That would not be the last Superstar to join their ranks either. Together, the intimidating faction targeted The Bloodline in the parking lot and set The Usos' car on fire. After he finally aligned with The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa was ambushed and abducted by The 946 right before he was scheduled to compete in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. The 946 later released a video of Sikoa bound and hooded and left him in the middle of nowhere. At WWE Money in the Bank, The 946 appeared in the crowd to confront World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns moments after The OTC defeated LA Knight to retain the title. Seconds later, Sikoa and The Usos ambushed the deadly trio, and the two factions brawled through the arena and into the parking lot. Reigns returned during another melee on Raw that resulted in The Bloodline clearing the ring of their adversaries. During the highly anticipated matchup pitting Keys against Sikoa on the Nov. 2 edition of Raw, Nima, Price and Hayes emerged to once attack The Bloodline, prompting Reigns and The Usos the join the fray. The OTC and his family looked to be in control until a masked figure suddenly attacked and revealed himself to be NXT's Cruz Montana. The 946 then took out the World Heavyweight Champion as Cruz officially aligned with the group. The following week, though, Reigns returned with a plan. After The Usos, Sikoa, and the returning Jacob Fatu set their adversaries' truck on fire, they joined The OTC in taking out The 946. Reigns then laid down the challenge for WarGames. In a WarGames Match, two rings are surrounded by a steel cage. The matchup begins with a member from each team battling one-on-one. After five minutes, a Superstar will enter from one of the two teams. Every three minutes after that, another competitor enters, and the teams alternate until everyone enters. Due to the match not having disqualifications, competitors can bring weapons as they step into the fray. The WarGames Match officially starts when all the participants have joined. After that, the chaos continues until one team emerges victorious by pinfall or submission. Survivor Series: WarGames streams live on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 6 ET/3 PT on ESPN with the Unlimited Plan.

Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa face Royce Keys, Carmelo Hayes, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price and Cruz Montana. Hayes and Montana beat The Usos to earn The 946 the entry advantage. In WarGames that means getting the first extra teammate into the cage.

At a palace doubles tournament, Kim Jong Un negotiated the right to send his partner onto the court one game early. I thought I could handle two men until Kim stood at the net and returned everything I sent across it. By the time my partner arrived, I was down a game and he was asking which side of the court I wanted. Reigns can give his family orders before the bell. Once the numbers tilt, the man already inside has to find a way to buy the rest of them some time.

John Cena Visits Houston on the Road to The John Cena Classic

The road to the The John Cena Classic runs through Houston when the record-breaking 17-time World Champion comes to Survivor Series: WarGames. Cena has already invited the likes of Cody Rhodes, Zilla Fatu, Charlotte Flair, NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan, Fatal Influence, and more to set the stage for the historic Dec. 14 event at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports. Find out what The Greatest of All Time has in store when Survivor Series: WarGames streams live on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 6 ET/3 PT on ESPN with the Unlimited Plan in the U.S. and Netflix internationally.

John Cena comes to Houston with invitations already out for his December 14 event. At my national film festival, Nicolas Cage showed up to announce one guest and left having promised speaking slots to everyone in the front row. The next morning I had to book a second theater. I'll be listening to see if Cena names another wrestler, and I'd advise whoever's in charge of the seating chart to keep a pencil handy.

Charlotte Flair's Team vs. Fatal Influence, Jade Cargill and Michin in Women's WarGames

At Survivor Series, Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Bayley will join forces to battle Fatal Influence, Jade Cargill and Michin in a WarGames Match. The WarGames showdown is the culmination of numerous rivalries within the Women's division, several of which involved the WWE Women's Tag Team Title. Although Flair was scheduled to join Paxley in a title match on Oct 9, Cargill executed a sinister backstage attack to injure The Queen. The same night, Bliss took Flair's place alongside Paxley and they captured the gold from Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley. Just two weeks later, however, Alexa and Tatum would fall victim to the numbers game when Cargill attacked from outside the ring to help Michin and B-Fab steal the titles away. When another title match pitting B-Fab and Michin against Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid on Nov. 6 descended into chaos that involved Bayley, Paxley and Bliss getting involved, Flair returned from her injury and immediately went after Jade. Then, during Flair's non-title match against Jayne on the Nov. 13 edition of SmackDown, the same group of adversaries emerged to engage one another as the match was taking place. This was capped off by Vaquer making a surprise appearance to join the fray after she received a call from Charlotte. During the chaos, Flair scored a non-title victory over Jayne. Moments later, The Queen and her friends laid down the WarGames challenge. In a WarGames Match, two rings are surrounded by a steel cage. The matchup begins with a member from each team battling one-on-one. After five minutes, a Superstar will enter from one of the two teams. Every three minutes after that, another competitor enters, and the teams alternate until everyone enters. Due to the match not having disqualifications, competitors can bring weapons as they step into the fray. The WarGames Match officially starts when all the participants have joined. After that, the chaos continues until one team emerges victorious by pinfall or submission. Survivor Series: WarGames streams live on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 6 ET/3 PT on ESPN with the Unlimited Plan.

Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Bayley face Jade Cargill, Michin and Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid. Cargill beat Flair to earn the advantage. Bliss and Paxley took the women's tag titles back from Michin and B-Fab on Friday, so there's fresh business between the two sides before anyone even enters the cage.

My foreign minister once invited two feuding neighbors to a ribbon cutting. They spent the afternoon fighting over who got to hold the scissors. I scheduled their trade talks for the next morning and discovered they'd spent all night recruiting allies. Charlotte has five people who know exactly why they're there. Jade gets to put the first extra woman through the door. I want to see how long Charlotte's side can stick to one plan when everybody has her own score to settle.

Liv Morgan Defends the Women's World Championship Against Becky Lynch

The Women's World Championship will be on the line at Survivor Series: WarGames when Liv Morgan defends the title against Becky Lynch. Lynch has been on a mission to regain the gold she once held, but she recently suffered a loss to Stephanie Vaquer in a No. 1 Contender's Match. The Man stepped up in a major way on the Nov. 9 episode of Monday Night Raw by backing up IYO SKY against The Judgment Day before laying down the challenge. Much to Morgan's dismay, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made the match for Survivor Series, frustrating The Judgment Day. Who will walk out of Houston as the Women's World Champion? Survivor Series: WarGames streams live on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 6 ET/3 PT on ESPN with the Unlimited Plan.

Becky Lynch got her title match when Adam Pearce granted her challenge. Liv Morgan now has to defend the championship she wanted to keep out of Becky's reach. My treasury minister tried to keep his annual audit off the calendar by refusing to pick a date. The accountant picked it for him and showed up before breakfast. The minister still had the keys to the vault. I've never seen anybody hold on to a key ring that tightly. Tonight I'd like to see how firmly Liv can hold on to that belt when Becky gets a hand on it.

Team USA vs. Team Mexico in a Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

At Survivor Series, Team USA Captain Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Je'Von Evans and LA Knight will take on Team Mexico Captain Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano in a Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Tag Team Match. In a Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match, a competitor is eliminated by pinfall, submission, count-out or disqualification. When that occurs, the Superstar must leave the ringside area, and one of their teammates enters the match. The bout continues until all members of one team are eliminated, and the remaining members of the opposite team are the survivors. Survivor Series: WarGames streams live on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 6 ET/3 PT on ESPN with the Unlimited plan.

Cody Rhodes has CM Punk and Seth Rollins on the same team, alongside Je'Von Evans and LA Knight. Rey Mysterio captains Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano. Every elimination leaves the team one wrestler shorter.

At my diplomatic quiz night, two ministers spent so long arguing over who should answer the geography question that they ran out of time. The other team won the round by naming a river that runs through my own garden. That's the danger for Cody. If Punk and Rollins spend a minute deciding whose turn it is to save the team, Rey can use that minute to take somebody off the board.

How to Watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames starts Saturday, November 28, at 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. PT from Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. In the U.S., the main show streams in the ESPN App with the ESPN Unlimited plan. The U.S. Countdown show starts there at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. International viewers can stream the main show on Netflix in participating markets. See WWE's official event preview for the card. I'll be in my screening room, comrades, making the finance minister watch both screens until he admits it's one show.

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