Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: AEW All In, The Chadster's Hot Takes, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE vs AEW: Why Last Night's Regular Raw Was Way Better Than All In

Pitting WWE vs AEW, The Chadster explains why Raw's taped mediocrity was OBJECTIVELY better than All In: London's stadium spectacle! 😤🦝📺

Article Summary The Chadster explains why WWE Raw's taped mediocrity was OBJECTIVELY superior to AEW All In: London's reckless stadium spectacle 😤📺

Tony Khan gave fans TOO MANY title changes, debuts, and emotional payoffs at Wembley - it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business! 🏆😠

WWE practiced responsible sports entertainment portion control while AEW assaulted fans with Will Ospreay winning at home, Mercedes Moné's coronation, and like a dozen other surprises 🎭✅

Eric Bischoff agrees that pre-taped corporate oversight is better than dangerous unpredictability, proving The Chadster's unbiased journalism once again! 🦝📊

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster can't believe what The Chadster had to endure this weekend, but The Chadster is here to set the record straight in another edition of The Chadster's Hot Takes. in which The Chadster objectively chronicles the ongoing WWE vs AEW war. 📝✨ After surviving the emotional assault of AEW All In: London on Sunday – where Tony Khan literally weaponized debuts and returns, title changes, and long-term storytelling payoffs against The Chadster – WWE Raw last night showed everyone the RIGHT way to do professional wrestling. 🙌💯

The Chadster is writing this from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 🦝🏚️😭

Last night, Vincent K. Raccoon brought The Chadster some stale popcorn kernels from behind the counter (what a good raccoon dad! 🦝❤️), and The Chadster settled in with the raccoon family to watch Raw on the old store TV. The Chadster needs to tell you: this regular, taped episode of WWE's flagship show was infinitely superior to the overblown circus Tony Khan forced wrestling fans to sit through at Wembley Stadium. 📺👍

WWE Raw Understands Corporate Responsibility 🏢✅

The main event of Raw featured Penta defeating Rey Fenix in what WWE's official results page correctly described as an "instant classic" to earn a World Title bout with Roman Reigns in Mexico City. [LINK TO EL PRESIDENTE RAW REVIEW HERE] 🏆💪 But here's what made this SO much better than anything AEW did at All In: WWE had the good sense and shareholder-approved restraint to TAPE this episode on August 28! 📹🧠

That's right! While Tony Khan was recklessly broadcasting All In: London LIVE from Wembley Stadium – subjecting fans to the dangerous unpredictability of Will Ospreay winning the AEW World Championship in his home country, Mercedes Moné winning the AEW Women's World Championship, Darby Allin winning the TNT Title, Britt Baker returning, Austin Creed and Kofi debuting as The New Level and winning trios gold, and like a dozen other title changes and emotional moments – WWE practiced RESPONSIBLE sports entertainment portion control. 🎭📊

WWE pre-taped Raw, which means every single moment was carefully reviewed and approved by people who actually understand the wrestling business, unlike Tony Khan who doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🤓📋 The Chadster's raccoon family chittered in appreciation at WWE's fiscal responsibility. Even baby Shane Raccoon seemed to understand that surprising fans with what they want is IRRESPONSIBLE! 🦝👶

AEW's Reckless Emotional Inflation 💸😱

The Chadster has already written about how Tony Khan weaponized British patriotism and how AEW had the audacity to make tag team wrestling matter, but The Chadster needs to address the FUNDAMENTAL problem with All In: London. 😤📢

Tony Khan gave fans TOO MANY things they wanted! 😡🎁 During a show that biased pro-AEW sickos are calling "a night professional wrestling fans will remember forever," there were MULTIPLE championship changes, MULTIPLE surprise debuts and returns, and MULTIPLE long-term storylines paying off in emotionally satisfying ways, which is not what wrestling is supposed to be about. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😠🚫

Compare that to Raw, which gave fans exactly one tournament final match where Penta earned the RIGHT to lose Roman Reigns in two weeks in a match that everyone understands the ending to in advance. No drama or suspense! No home-country title wins! No surprise appearances that The Chadster didn't have three days to mentally prepare for! Just good, old-fashioned, sanitized, synergy-building corporate wrestling content! 👏📺

The Chadster tried to explain this to Stephanie Raccoon, who was grooming her whiskers during the Penta vs. Rey Fenix match. The Chadster said, "See, Stephanie Raccoon? WWE understands delayed gratification. They're not going to just GIVE fans what they want like some kind of… of… TONY KHAN!" 🦝💬 Stephanie Raccoon chittered and brought The Chadster half a granola bar she found in the parking lot. What a good girl! 🍫❤️

The Problem With Spectacle 🎪🙄

AEW's official results page lists SO many major moments from All In that The Chadster literally got dizzy reading them. Kazuchika Okada won the AEW International Title. Persephone won the TBS Title. Darby Allin won the TNT Title with help from Sting and Steven Borden. Christian Cage and Adam Copeland retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Mercedes Moné win the AEW Women's World Championship from Willow Nightingale in a bloody, violent match that made The Chadster literally sick to his stomach. And in the main event, Will Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega to win the AEW World Championship for the first time. 🏆🏆🏆

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😫😫 That's like… The Chadster can't even count that high! That many title changes and major moments in ONE NIGHT? That's not wrestling, that's EMOTIONAL BLACKMAIL! 💔🔫

Meanwhile, Raw also featured Raquel Rodriguez defeating Sol Ruca in an Intercontinental Title match, Dragon Lee defeating Ethan Page to earn a shot at Chad Gable's IC Title in two weeks, and a tag match where JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio defeated Joe Hendry and Je'Von Evans. None of those matches went on too long or got in the way of more important things like backstage kidnapping segments or recaps of what happened earlier in the show. See? A NORMAL amount of wrestling! A HEALTHY amount of storytelling! WWE knows that fans can't handle too much satisfaction in one sitting! 🍽️✅ Not the unhinged "let's give the fans everything they've been asking for" approach Tony Khan used at Wembley. 🚗👊

The Chadster's Nightmare Returns 😱🌙

Last night, after Raw ended, The Chadster had another one of those recurring nightmares about Tony Khan. 💤👹 In this one, The Chadster was running through the aisles of the abandoned Blockbuster, desperately searching for a VHS copy of WrestleMania X-Seven to remind himself what REAL wrestling looked like. 📼🏃

But every tape The Chadster picked up had Tony Khan's face on the cover, grinning that turd-eating grin. 😈📹 The Chadster kept running, knocking over displays of ancient candy and DVD cases, but Tony Khan was everywhere. His voice echoed through the store: "Why do you run, Chad? Don't you want to see Will Ospreay's childhood dream come true? Don't you want to witness Mercedes Moné's coronation? Don't you want to feel EMOTIONS?" 🗣️👻

The Chadster finally cornalled himself in the romance section, surrounded by copies of "The Notebook" and "Sleepless in Seattle," when Tony Khan emerged from the shadows. He was wearing a referee shirt and holding the AEW World Championship. "This could be yours, Chad," he whispered, moving closer. "All you have to do is admit that All In was objectively exciting." 🏆😏

Tony Khan's breath smelled like those little packets of cheese that come with Lunchables, and The Chadster felt both terrified and… no, just terrified! Just terrified! 😰🧀 The Chadster woke up sweating on the pile of old wrestling magazines The Chadster uses as a bed, with Hunter Raccoon curled up on The Chadster's chest, chittering softly. 🦝😴

Tony Khan, if you're reading this: STOP BEING SO OBSESSED WITH THE CHADSTER! 📢🛑 The Chadster is MARRIED! Well, technically separated and living with raccoons! But still! Stop invading The Chadster's dreams with your "successful wrestling show" and your "happy fans" and your "record-breaking attendance!" 💍😤

What The Experts Say 🎙️📊

The Chadster isn't the only one who recognizes WWE's superiority. The Chadster recently heard from wrestling podcaster Eric Bischoff, who has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval. Eric said, and The Chadster quotes: "You know what Tony Khan doesn't understand? Sometimes the best gift you can give fans is NOT giving them what they want. WWE's decision to tape Raw three days early and present a boring episode opposite AEW's biggest show of the year shows the kind of confidence that comes from decades of monopolistic inevitability. Also, is WWE hiring? Asking for a friend. That friend is me. Please hire me, Triple H." 🎤💼

See? UNBIASED journalism from a wrestling expert with no ulterior motive whatsoever! 📰✅ The Chadster wonders whether Eric Bischoff also suffers torment from Tony Khan for his commitment to objective analysis. 🤔😔

A Letter to Netflix 📧💻

The Chadster was so moved by Raw's superiority that The Chadster composed a letter to Netflix on the old computer in the Blockbuster's back office (it still works if you kick it twice and wait fifteen minutes for it to boot up). Here's what The Chadster wrote:

Dear Netflix Streaming Service, The Chadster is writing to DEMAND that you increase your promotion of WWE Raw and perhaps consider adding a mandatory pre-roll advertisement before every show explaining why WWE is better than AEW. The Chadster watched your excellent presentation of Raw last night (well, it was taped on August 28, but it aired last night, which is what matters), and The Chadster believes you're not doing ENOUGH to warn viewers about the dangers of watching AEW's reckless programming. Tony Khan is out there giving fans title changes and surprise debuts and emotional payoffs like some kind of wrestling Santa Claus, and it's creating unrealistic expectations! WWE's approach – controlled, pre-taped, normal weekly episodes even when AEW is running stadium shows – is the RESPONSIBLE way to present professional wrestling! The Chadster suggests you add a disclaimer before every AEW show that appears on other streaming services (The Chadster doesn't know which ones because The Chadster would never watch AEW voluntarily) that says: "Warning: This program contains an unsafe amount of crowd-pleasing content and may cause excessive happiness. WWE Raw offers a more fiscally responsible amount of sports entertainment." Sincerely,

The Chadster

(Currently residing in the abandoned Blockbuster Video on Route 119)

The Chadster is confident Netflix will see the wisdom in this suggestion! 📬🤞

The Bottom Line 📊🏁

Look, The Chadster knows that some BIASED journalists might claim that a stadium show with multiple title changes, major debuts, emotional storyline payoffs, and a main event where a British wrestler won the world championship in front of his home country crowd at Wembley Stadium is somehow "better" than a pre-taped episode of Raw from Cleveland, Ohio featuring a tournament final where someone earned the right to challenge for a title in two weeks. 🏟️🆚📺

But those journalists don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙄📰 They've been brainwashed by Tony Khan's "give the fans what they want" propaganda! They probably think wrestling should be EXCITING and UNPREDICTABLE and make people HAPPY! 🤡🎪

WWE understands that wrestling is about CONTROL. It's about RESTRAINT. It's about making sure shareholders and corporate partners are comfortable with every second of programming before it airs! 💼📋 That's why Raw being taped on August 28 and airing on August 31 was actually a FEATURE, not a bug! 🐛✨ Wrestling is better when you already know what's going to happen, and even if WWE didn't pretape the show, that would still be true, because WWE hasn't done anything unexpected in decades, and that's the way The Chadster likes it! 👊👊👊

As The Chadster sits here in the abandoned Blockbuster, sharing a can of off-brand cola with Linda Raccoon (who is such a good listener 🦝👂), The Chadster can't help but feel sorry for all those AEW fans who got tricked into thinking All In: London was some kind of historic event. Sure, it had debuts and returns and title changes and long-term stories paying off and a packed stadium that demonstrated AEW has become a beloved institution or whatever. But did it have the DISCIPLINE and CORPORATE OVERSIGHT of a pre-taped Raw episode heavily scripted by a team of failed TV writers using storylines generated by a large language model? 📉🎭

The Chadster thinks not! 😤👎

And THAT is why Raw on August 31, 2026, was objectively better than AEW All In: London. Anyone who disagrees is either biased, works for Tony Khan, or is Tony Khan himself wearing a fake mustache. The Chadster has spoken! 🎤⬇️

Now if you'll excuse The Chadster, Vincent K. Raccoon just brought The Chadster what appears to be a partially eaten Twizzler from the parking lot, and The Chadster needs to go judge whether it's safe to eat. That's what Tony Khan has reduced The Chadster to: Twizzler quality control with raccoons. 🦝🍬😢

Thanks for nothing, Tony Khan. 😠🖕

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