Posted in: TV, WWE | Tagged: Bronson Reed, wwe

WWE's Bronson Reed Passed Away at 38 From Medical Complications

WWE professional wrestler Bronson Reed has passed away at age 38, due to medical complications, according to the company.

Article Summary WWE says Bronson Reed, born Jermaine Haley, has died at 38 from medical complications, leaving behind his wife and daughter.

Reed had returned home on November 18 after staying in Saudi Arabia for treatment following serious Crown Jewel injuries.

His recent health setbacks included broken ribs, a lacerated kidney, a foot injury, and a distal biceps tear in 2026.

Bronson Reed debuted in 2007 as Jonah Rock and built a WWE career that included the NXT North American title and more.

WWE announced this evening that Jermaine Haley, better known to wrestling fans as Bronson Reed, has passed away at the age of 38. The company made the announcement on social media with a brief statement, letting fans know that he had passed away due to medical complications, and sent its condolences to his family, his wife Paige (who is currently pregnant with their second child), and their daughter, along with all his friends and co-workers.

Bronson Reed Passes Away at Age 38

Reed had recently returned from WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, where he suffered injuries in his last appearance, which included several broken ribs and a lacerated kidney. He remained in Saudi Arabia to undergo treatment, most likely because the injuries were severe enough that he could not immediately travel, but he eventually returned back home on November 18. Reed has had multiple medical and health issues since coming back to WWE in 2022, including suffering a foot injury following the WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024, as well as a distal biceps tear in February 2026. Reed returned with a trimmer build, having lost over 100 lbs prior to his recent appearances.

Reed originally debuted as a wrestler in 2007 as Jonah Rock on the indies before being signed by WWE for the first time in 2019. During that time, he won the NXT North American Championship before eventually being released in 2021. After having small stints in NJPW and TNA, he returned to the company in 2022, winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2024. The majority of his time in the past two years has been as a member of The Vision alongside Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Maxxine Dupri.

With Survivor Series happening this weekend, we expect the company to pay tribute during the show, most likely with a bigger tribute on RAW this coming Monday.

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