Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, x-files

X-Files Season Twelve in The Daily LITG, 4th September, 2026

X-Files Season Twelve was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary X-Files Season Twelve led Bleeding Cool’s readership, with Chris Carter reportedly approaching Duchovny and Anderson.

The Daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s top 10 stories, from X-Files Season 12 to Marvel, DC, TV, and film news.

Highlights include God of War, Dexter: Resurrection, Transformers, X-Force, Absolute Batman, and Marvel gossip.

LITG also looks back across seven years of past viral hits, while spotlighting comic industry birthdays and newsletter sign-up.

X-Files Season Twelve was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

X-Files Season Twelve and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… Police Called On Artist Accused Of Selling A.I. Art At Dragon Con

LITG two years ago, Firefly/Strange New Worlds

LITG three years ago, Meet The Golden Age

LITG four years ago, Ye Vs. DC

LITG five years ago, Christopher Lloyd is Rick Sanchez

LITG six years ago, Jason Fabok, Walking Dead and Robin

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG seven years ago, our first inkling of a Black Batman

This is what you were reading on Bleeding Cool, one year ago.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Paul Smith , co-creator of Leave It To Chance, X-Men artist.

, co-creator of Leave It To Chance, X-Men artist. Ken Lopez , letterer and former Lettering Art Director for DC Comics

, letterer and former Lettering Art Director for DC Comics Rosemary McCormick-Lowy , former Marvel editor.

, former Marvel editor. Scott Shaw !, cartoonist, co-founder of San Diego Comic-Con, co-creator of Captain Carrot and His Amazing Zoo Crew.

!, cartoonist, co-founder of San Diego Comic-Con, co-creator of Captain Carrot and His Amazing Zoo Crew. Karl Bollers, Bad Idea Managing Editor

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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