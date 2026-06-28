Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: X-Men '97, X-Men: The Animated Series

X-Men '97: Alyson Court on Jubilee, Passing the Torch to Holly Chou

X-Men: The Animated Series star Alyson Court on the "sort of passing of the torch" to X-Men '97 Jubilee voice actor Holly Chou, and more.

When Disney announced the return of the popular Fox Kids' Saturday morning staple in X-Men: The Animated Series in the form of X-Men '97 as a true sequel, fans were naturally elated for the epic return of their favorites, even as there had to be some major creative changes in casting with the passing of Cyclops and Magneto actors Norm Spencer, David Hemblen, and George Merner with Ray Chase and Matthew Waterson, respectively. Others were more elective with original Gambit, Jubilee, and Jean Grey actors Chris Potter, Alyson Court, and Catherine Disher replaced with A. J. LoCascio, Holly Chou, and Jennifer Hale, respectively, but the aforementioned trio were cast in different original roles, with Court's role more of a nudge and wink than anything else. Court, who's also had signature roles as host Loonette in The Big Comfy Couch and as the original voice of Claire Redfield in Capcom's Resident Evil 2, spoke with Comics, Beer & Sci-Fi about her return to the role after 27 years.

X-Men '97: TAS Star Alyson Court on New Jubilee Actor Holly Chou

When Court's Jubilee was introduced in 1992 in the original Mark Edward Edens, Sidney Iwanter and Eric Lewald-created series, she was the entry way character as the newest mutant, student, and X-Men for Professor Charles Xavier (voice of Cedric Smith, now by Ross Marquand in X-Men '97) and his School for the Gifted meeting Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine (voice of Cal Dodd), Rogue (voice of Lenore Zann), Beast (voice of George Buza), and Storm (voice of Alison Sealy-Smith). During TAS's original five-season run, the series explored some of the Marvel Comics' biggest stories inspired by Chris Claremont and John Byrne's Days of Future Past and the Phoenix and Dark Phoenix sagas.

"So, Holly Chou is now the voice of Jubilee in 'X-Men '97', but I came back for one episode, and I play an alternate reality future version of Jubilee, and her name is Abscissa. We get a sort of passing of the torch without fully doing it, but it was a great moment," Court said. "I think the way that they handled it was beautiful. It was so much fun to…Because I go back for pick-ups, I get to hear bits of Holly's voice, the new Jubilee in there, and I got giddy when I heard her. I was so excited. I'm so excited for the show. They're clearly doing a really good job with it and excited for what she's about to become a part of and start to experience, so I'm glad that they brought me back for that." Will Abscissa return for season 2? Tune in and find out. X-Men '97's first three episodes of season two premiere July 1st on Disney+ with new episodes streaming Wednesdays through August 12th.

Excited for Holly Chou and all of the other X-Men cast in the new season of X-Men '97, dropping July 1st! 🥰 https://t.co/GuczpFgguN — alyson court (@alysontheother) June 26, 2026

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