X-Men '97 Drops Teaser for Season 2 Finale: "Survival of the Fittest"

Marvel Animation and Disney+ have released an early X-Men '97 teaser for Season 2 finale S02E09, "Survival of the Fittest."
The X-Men '97 finale promo highlights the season's acclaim while delivering a fast, intense recap of the stakes so far.
X-Men '97 Season 2 wraps this Wednesday, with more previews expected ahead of the finale's Disney+ debut.
Brad Winderbaum confirmed X-Men '97 Season 3 is being finished, with Marvel already well on the way to Season 4.
While we expect to get teased a lot more between now and Wednesday, when the season-ender drops, Marvel Animation and Disney+ released an early teaser for the X-Men '97 Season 2 finale, S02E09: "Survival of the Fittest." Now only does it do a nice job of reminding everyone of just how critically acclaimed the season is, but the clip below also offers a pretty intense visual recap of how we got here – and what exactly is on the line.
Here's a look at the teaser for the Season 2 finale of Marvel Animation and Disney+'s X-Men '97, with S02E09: "Survival of the Fittest" dropping this Wednesday:
Last week, the cast and filmmakers headed out to the AMC Burbank 16 Cinemas for a special screening event for fans. Lenore Zann, JP Karliak, Matthew Waterson, Gui Agustini, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Christopher Barger, Teddy Sears, Zehra Fazal, EPs Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, and Eric Lewald, and supervising producer Jake Castorena, were on hand to roll out a screening of the final two episodes of the acclaimed animated series. But before we pass along the official image gallery that was released, Winderbaum had a quick update to share during his introduction to the season's final chapters (posted by Brandon Davis). "We are all in the editing room right now and on the recording stages. We're finishing season three, and we are well on our way to starting season four," Winderbaum shared, before adding, " Almost five-time, guys. It's almost five." Here's a look at some of the highlights:
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Brad Winderbaum, Executive, Television, Streaming, Animation, Marvel Feature Film Production speaks onstage during Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Brad Winderbaum, Executive, Television, Streaming, Animation, Marvel Feature Film Production attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Brad Winderbaum, Executive, Television, Streaming, Animation, Marvel Feature Film Production speaks onstage during Marvel's Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Teddy Sears attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Zehra Fazal attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Rachel Kimsey attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Matthew Waterson attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: (L-R) Rachel Kimsey and Matthew Waterson attend Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Jake Castorena attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Robert Cait attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Dimitri Beauchamp attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Lauryn Hobbs attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Rachel Kimsey attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Matthew Waterson attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: (L-R) Rachel Kimsey and Matthew Waterson attend Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: JP Karliak attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: (L-R) Lenore Zann and Gui Agustini attend Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Ben Pronsky attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Lenore Zann attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Lenore Zann attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Ben Pronsky attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Gui Agustini attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: (L-R) Lenore Zann and Gui Agustini attend Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: JP Karliak attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: (L-R) JP Karliak, Ben Pronsky, A.J. LoCascio and Gui Agustini attend Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: (L-R) JP Karliak, Ben Pronsky, A.J. LoCascio and Gui Agustini attend Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: (L-R) JP Karliak, Ben Pronsky, A.J. LoCascio and Gui Agustini attend Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: A.J. LoCascio attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Eric Lewald attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Julia Lewald attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: A.J. LoCascio attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Gui Agustini attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Brad Winderbaum, Executive, Television, Streaming, Animation, Marvel Feature Film Production attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Kayla Dom Soto attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Carlos Castillo attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Huiwen Lu attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Jeremiah Baker attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Jonathan Paniagua attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Justin Pinto (R) attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Christopher Barger attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Drew Massey attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: (L-R) Ryan Omoto and Daniel Omoto attend Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: (L-R) Julia Lewald and Eric Lewald attend Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Eric Lewald attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Amanda Castrillo attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: (L-R) Julia Lewald and Eric Lewald attend Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Dimitri Beauchamp attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Robert Cait attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Jake Castorena attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Darin De Paul attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Teddy Sears attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Zehra Fazal attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Brad Winderbaum, Executive, Television, Streaming, Animation, Marvel Feature Film Production attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Isaac Robinson-Smith attends Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: (L-R) Ryan Omoto and Daniel Omoto attend Marvel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Amanda Castrillo attends Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Brooke Eyler attends Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Nikhil Clayton attends Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Brandon Matsuda attends Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Mat Arroyave attends Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Jordan Taylor attends Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Jayden Gyabaah attends Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Drew Massey attends Season 2 Finale Screening Event in Burbank, California on August 04, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Disney+'s X-Men '97 Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men's absence. The nine-episode second season of the original animated series features a voice cast that includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.
Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo are executive producers. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena, with episodes written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley directed the season's episodes.