Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Drops Teaser for Season 2 Finale: "Survival of the Fittest"

Check out Marvel Animation and Disney+'s early teaser for this Wednesday's X-Men '97 Season 2 finale, S02E09: "Survival of the Fittest."

Article Summary Marvel Animation and Disney+ have released an early X-Men '97 teaser for Season 2 finale S02E09, "Survival of the Fittest."

The X-Men '97 finale promo highlights the season's acclaim while delivering a fast, intense recap of the stakes so far.

X-Men '97 Season 2 wraps this Wednesday, with more previews expected ahead of the finale's Disney+ debut.

Brad Winderbaum confirmed X-Men '97 Season 3 is being finished, with Marvel already well on the way to Season 4.

While we expect to get teased a lot more between now and Wednesday, when the season-ender drops, Marvel Animation and Disney+ released an early teaser for the X-Men '97 Season 2 finale, S02E09: "Survival of the Fittest." Now only does it do a nice job of reminding everyone of just how critically acclaimed the season is, but the clip below also offers a pretty intense visual recap of how we got here – and what exactly is on the line.

Here's a look at the teaser for the Season 2 finale of Marvel Animation and Disney+'s X-Men '97, with S02E09: "Survival of the Fittest" dropping this Wednesday:

Don't miss the epic season finale of Marvel Animation's #XMen97 Season 2 this Wednesday, streaming only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/J0kfG9425B — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 10, 2026

Last week, the cast and filmmakers headed out to the AMC Burbank 16 Cinemas for a special screening event for fans. Lenore Zann, JP Karliak, Matthew Waterson, Gui Agustini, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Christopher Barger, Teddy Sears, Zehra Fazal, EPs Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, and Eric Lewald, and supervising producer Jake Castorena, were on hand to roll out a screening of the final two episodes of the acclaimed animated series. But before we pass along the official image gallery that was released, Winderbaum had a quick update to share during his introduction to the season's final chapters (posted by Brandon Davis). "We are all in the editing room right now and on the recording stages. We're finishing season three, and we are well on our way to starting season four," Winderbaum shared, before adding, " Almost five-time, guys. It's almost five." Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Disney+'s X-Men '97 Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men's absence. The nine-episode second season of the original animated series features a voice cast that includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo are executive producers. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena, with episodes written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley directed the season's episodes.

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