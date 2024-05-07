Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Marvel Studios, preview, trailer, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Episode 9 Preview Clip Explains Beau DeMayo's "Homework"

DisneyD23 and X-Men '97 creator/writer Beau DeMayo shared a clip from this week's episode that explains DeMayo's latest "homework assignment."

With "Tolerance Is Extinction, Part 2" only hours away from hitting our screens, series creator & writer Beau DeMayo is sharing a very serious, very somber preview for the penultimate episode of the first season of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s X-Men '97. Considering things had gotten so bad heading into the ending of last week's episode that Magneto had to drop an EMP time-out on the planet, the tone of the clip makes sense. But what the clip also does is explain why DeMayo suggested getting to know the 1989 "Marvel Action Universe" television pilot from Larry Houston for X-Men: Pryde of the X-Men.

Narrated by X-Men co-creator Stan Lee and boasting a team line-up that included Professor X, Cyclops, Storm, Nightcrawler, Colossus, Wolverine, Kitty Pryde, and Dazzler, the pilot saw our misunderstood heroes at odds with Magneto and his "Brotherhood of Mutant Terrorists" (Toad, the Blob, Pyro, Juggernaut, and the White Queen) – with Asteroid M playing a big role in the story. "'We have been here before.' I did say PRYDE OF THE X-MEN may be homework," DeMayo wrote as the caption accompanying the video clip:

And here's a look at the original clip as it appeared in the D23 look behind the scenes at the animated series (beginning at around the 7-minute mark):

Here's a look back at DeMayo's original post offering an additional "homework assignment":

Shortly after the seventh episode of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, DeMayo checked in on Twitter/X to assign some "homework" ahead of this week's start of the three-episode season finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction." DeMayo suggested that fans might want to rewatch Season 4, Episodes 9 & 10 of the original animated series – "One Man's Worth Parts 11 & 2" (directed by Larry Houston, with Part 1 written by Richard Mueller and Part 2 written by Gary Greenfield). Without giving too much away, let's just say that there's a lot of timey-wimey stuff in play that resulted from a time-travel assassination of Xavier back in 1959. Following that, DeMayo updated his "assignment list" with Season 4 Episodes 3 & 4: "Sanctuary, Pt 1 and 2" (directed by Houston, with Part 1 written by Steven Melching & David McDermott and Part 2 written by Jeff Saylor), Season 5 Episode 4: "Descent" (directed by Houston and written by Melching & McDermott), and Season 1 Episode 13: "The Final Decision" (directed by Houston and written by Mark Edward Edens). Without spoilers, let's just say that they involve a whole lot more Magneto goodness for viewers – and more.

But DeMayo also had a comics reading assignment in mind: Uncanny X-Men (Vol. 1) #304 "Fatal Attractions: '…For What I Have Done" (written by Scott Lobdell, with art from Brandon Peterson, Chris Sprouse, Paul Smith, and Jae Lee), the issue that (spoiler-free) includes a lot of X-Men attending a funeral, Magneto and the Acolytes, The Master of Magnetism making his case (and offering a safe haven), and an X-Man jumping from Xavier's team to Magneto's cause.

