Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: X-Men '97

X-Men '97 EPs Eyeing 5 Seasons, But Could See It Running 10 Seasons

X-Men '97 EPs Eric & Julia Lewald, and Larry Houston discuss the hit animated series, and how they could see many more seasons in its future.

Article Summary X-Men '97 EPs Eric and Julia Lewald and Larry Houston say the hit Marvel animated series could run 5 seasons or even 10.

Larry Houston says four seasons were verbally confirmed, while Brad Winderbaum is eager to keep X-Men '97 going much longer.

With 60 years of X-Men comics to draw from, the producers believe X-Men '97 has virtually limitless story potential.

Season 2 will feel Gambit's loss deeply, while Apocalypse teases a major comic-inspired twist involving Rogue and deadly breadcrumbs.

Based on what we're seeing online, it seems like the critics and viewers have actually agreed on something. And that "something" is that the second season of Disney+ and Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 is off to one helluva strong start. As for what the future could hold for the animated series, we know that's a subject Marvel Television and Animation head Brad Winderbaum, and EPs Eric & Julia Lewald, and Larry Houston have addressed in the past, with Houston sharing that Seasons 3 and 4 were already being worked on. Speaking with POC Culture, the Lewalds and Houston made it clear that they have more than just four seasons in mind.

"Well, I know they're going to try and match, you know, I did five seasons [of the original series]. I'm going to try at least do five. That seems to be the goal. I mean, at least they did verbally confirm four. And so, I'm pushing for five," Houston shared. Eric Lewald raised the stakes even further, adding, "Brad's [Winderbaum] bursting up and down, and you know he wants to do 10, and we want him to do 10. We want eight years from now to be having more conversations like this about season 10. With 60 years of comics and all these characters…there's really no limit."

X-Men '97 EPs on Gambit's Death & Season 2: Rogue, Apocalypse & More

Shortly after the official trailer and release date were announced, Houston and the Lewalds dropped some key intel on what viewers can expect (including that the team is already offering script notes for Season 4). For this go-around, the trio discussed the lasting impact that Gambit's (A.J. LoCascio) death is having on the team, with Houston noting that it "looms greatly over season 2," especially with Rogue (Lenore Zann) still mourning. "Gambit has been such a core character to the X-Men, pretty much since he debuted in the comics back in 1990," Houston added. "He's been a huge part of our storytelling in the animated series, as well, and I know fans have a lot of expectations on how we follow up on everything that happened in season 1 in this new season."

Of course, how can we forget that scene during the end credits of the first season finale, with Apocalypse holding one of Gambit's playing cards and saying, "So much pain, my children. So much… death," as he stares at the place where Gambit lost his life. Considering Gambit's "history" with Apocalypse in the comics and that ten-ton hint that was dropped with the "death" line, it looks like Apocalypse might be getting the nad back together. "We probably don't wanna get too close to answering that specifically, but appreciate that a lot of folks are picking up breadcrumbs. And that's positive," Julia offered. Eric added, "If you were a betting man, I would say, follow the breadcrumbs."

The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. Episodes written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. The episodic directors are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.

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