Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: X-Men '97, X-Men: The Animated Series

X-Men '97: Lenore Zann on That Time Rogue Saved Archangel in TAS

X-Men '97 star and Rogue actress Lenore Zann helps fill in a blank regarding that moment when Archangel said that Rogue had saved him.

Article Summary X-Men '97 star Lenore Zann revisits the key TAS moment behind Archangel saying Rogue once saved him.

Zann shared a clip from X-Men: The Animated Series episode "Come the Apocalypse" to refresh fans' memories.

In the classic TAS scene, Rogue uses her powers on Archangel, breaking Apocalypse's control over the mutant.

The callback helps connect X-Men '97 season 2's Archangel reference to an important Rogue moment from TAS.

While it's not necessarily required viewing for fans to watch X-Men: The Animated Series to enjoy the sequel series X-Men '97, there are some gaps fans might not remember that a TAS rewatch couldn't hurt. While not everyone might have the time to binge a rewatch on Disney+, star Lenore Zann, who voices Rogue in both series, is more than happy to oblige fans who might have forgotten what it meant when Archangel/Warren Worthington III (voice of Christopher Barger) said that he was saved by Rogue in the season two episode "A Force to Be Reckoned With." The actress took to social media to reference the TAS episode in which Archangel was saved.

X-Men '97 Star Lenore Zann Shares 'TAS' Clip of Rogue Saving Archangel

Zann shared the clip from the X-Men: TAS season one episode "Come the Apocalypse" where the team battles the forces of Apocalypse (voice of John Calicos) and his four horsemen, with Archangel (voice of Stephen Ouimette) among them. Archangel was not only enthralled by Apocalypse but also changed and enhanced, now firing explosive projectiles from his wings. "For all those who were wonderin' what was meant in X-Men '97 season two eps 1-3 when it was stated that 'Rogue saved Archangel.' Here ya go Sugahs! Many thanx to [BlazeBinges] for sharin' the vid!" The clip finishes with Rogue using her sapping powers to touch Archangel and snap him out of his enthralled state to help the X-Men while Rogue is temporarily taken into the mental state and/or power of her victim.

In season two of X-Men '97, the team encounters Apocalypse (voice of Ross Marquand) at various stages of his life, remaining a threat throughout all stages of the timeline. When we get to the present day, Cable/Nathan Summers (voice of Chris Potter with Michael Johnston as his younger counterpart) leads X-Force, which includes Archangel, Psylocke/Betsy Braddock (voice of Naoko Mori), and recruits Jubilee (voice of Holly Chou) and Sunspot/Roberto Da Costa (voice of Gui Agustini) in the process. Getting in their way is the government-backed X-Factor, led by Val Cooper (voice of Catherine Disher) and her band of mutants Havok/Alex Summers (voice of Teddy Sears), Multiple Man/James Madrox, Strong Guy/Guido Carosella (voice of Adrian Hough), and Wolfsbane/Rahne Sinclair. New episodes of X-Men '97, featuring the voices of Ray Chase, Cal Dodd, Alison Sealy-Smith, George Buza, JP Karliak, and Jennifer Hale, premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

For all those who were wonderin' what was meant in X-Men '97 season two eps 1-3 when it was stated that "Rogue saved Archangel". Here ya go Sugahs! Many thanx to @BlazeBinges for sharin' the vid! pic.twitter.com/DCeGnzTGEn — Lenore Zann (@ZannLenore) July 5, 2026

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