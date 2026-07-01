Posted in: Comics, Disney+, TV | Tagged: X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Offers Season 2 Key Art Poster Homage to Marvel Comics

Marvel Animation and Disney+ released new X-Men '97 Season 2 key art posters offering a nice homage to the comics side of the Marvel universe.

Article Summary Marvel Animation and Disney+ dropped X-Men ’97 Season 2 key art posters that pay tribute to Marvel Comics covers.

The new X-Men ’97 posters tease where the hero teams stand on the timeline as Season 2 action begins.

X-Men ’97 executive producers say Gambit’s death hangs heavily over Season 2, with Rogue still reeling from the loss.

Apocalypse’s finale tease and the producers’ comments suggest X-Men ’97 Season 2 may follow Gambit breadcrumbs.

By now, you've either watched the first three episodes of Disney+ and Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 Season 2, are currently watching them, or are counting down the hours until you have some free time to check them out. While we're going to avoid deep-diving into spoilers for now, we wanted to pass along three very cool key art posters that were released earlier today. Not only do they do a great job of showing where each group of heroes is on the timeline when the action kicks off, but they're also a very cool homage to the comics side of the Marvel universe.

X-Men '97 EPs on Gambit's Death & Season 2: Rogue, Apocalypse & More

Shortly after the official trailer and release date were announced, EPs Larry Houston and Eric & Julia Lewald dropped some key intel on what viewers can expect (including that the team is already offering script notes for Season 4). For this go-around, the trio discussed the lasting impact that Gambit's (A.J. LoCascio) death is having on the team, with Houston noting that it "looms greatly over season 2," especially with Rogue (Lenore Zann) still mourning. "Gambit has been such a core character to the X-Men, pretty much since he debuted in the comics back in 1990," Houston added. "He's been a huge part of our storytelling in the animated series, as well, and I know fans have a lot of expectations on how we follow up on everything that happened in season 1 in this new season."

Of course, how can we forget that scene during the end credits of the first season finale, with Apocalypse holding one of Gambit's playing cards and saying, "So much pain, my children. So much… death," as he stares at the place where Gambit lost his life. Considering Gambit's "history" with Apocalypse in the comics and that ten-ton hint that was dropped with the "death" line, it looks like Apocalypse might be getting the nad back together. "We probably don't wanna get too close to answering that specifically, but appreciate that a lot of folks are picking up breadcrumbs. And that's positive," Julia offered. Eric added, "If you were a betting man, I would say, follow the breadcrumbs."

The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. Episodes written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. The episodic directors are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.

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