Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: X-Men '97

X-Men '97 S02: Someone Needs a Reminder of Who They're Dealing With

With Season 2 set to kick off this Wednesday, check out this action-packed sneak peek at Disney+ and Marvel Animation's X-Men ‘97.

Article Summary X-Men ’97 Season 2 hits Disney+ this Wednesday, and a new sneak peek teases the action and intensity ahead.

Early X-Men ’97 Season 2 reviews are strong, building major hype for the animated series’ long-awaited return.

A Rotten Tomatoes preview and official roll call offer fresh footage and key clues about X-Men ’97 Season 2.

Gambit’s death hangs over X-Men ’97 Season 2, with Rogue grieving and Apocalypse breadcrumbs fueling big theories.

With Disney+ and Marvel Animation set to unleash the second season of X-Men '97 upon our screens this Wednesday, we've got a sneak peek to pass along for you to check out. Based on all of the previews we've gotten up to this point, and the really strong early reviews, we have a feeling that it's going to be a foregone conclusion that we're going to enjoy the s**t out of Season 2.

Here's a look at the exclusive sneak peek that was released by Rotten Tomatoes on Monday, followed by some of what else we've learned about the animated series's return this Wednesday:

With only days to go until the animated series returns on July 1st, here's a look back at the official roll call for Disney+ and Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 Season 2 that was released:

X-Men '97 EPs on Gambit's Death & Season 2: Rogue, Apocalypse & More

Shortly after the official trailer and release date were announced, EPs Larry Houston and Eric & Julia Lewald dropped some key intel on what viewers can expect (including that the team is already offering script notes for Season 4). For this go-around, the trio discussed the lasting impact that Gambit's (A.J. LoCascio) death is having on the team, with Houston noting that it "looms greatly over season 2," especially with Rogue (Lenore Zann) still mourning. "Gambit has been such a core character to the X-Men, pretty much since he debuted in the comics back in 1990," Houston added. "He's been a huge part of our storytelling in the animated series, as well, and I know fans have a lot of expectations on how we follow up on everything that happened in season 1 in this new season."

Of course, how can we forget that scene during the end credits of the first season finale, with Apocalypse holding one of Gambit's playing cards and saying, "So much pain, my children. So much… death," as he stares at the place where Gambit lost his life. Considering Gambit's "history" with Apocalypse in the comics and that ten-ton hint that was dropped with the "death" line, it looks like Apocalypse might be getting the nad back together. "We probably don't wanna get too close to answering that specifically, but appreciate that a lot of folks are picking up breadcrumbs. And that's positive," Julia offered. Eric added, "If you were a betting man, I would say, follow the breadcrumbs."

The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. Episodes written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. The episodic directors are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.

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