Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Season 2: It's Not So Much "Who's Who" as "Who's When"

Along with a spotlight on Adrian Hough's Nightcrawler, X-Men ‘97 offered a handy guide to who's who and where they are on the timeline.

Article Summary X-Men '97 Season 2 gets a handy timeline teaser, revealing where the scattered X-Men are across time before July 1.

Marvel Animation's latest X-Men '97 character short spotlights Adrian Hough's Nightcrawler ahead of the new season.

Larry Houston says X-Men '97 Season 3 should avoid Season 2's long delay, with production issues now a one-off.

Early X-Men '97 Season 2 teases keep hinting at Gambit's shadow, Rogue's grief, and Apocalypse following the breadcrumbs.

With July 1st here before we know it, Disney+ and Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 is back with the latest edition of its mini-profile series, spotlighting the season's major players – heroes, big bads, and everyone in between. For this go-around, we get a chance to check out what the deal is with Adrian Hough's Nightcrawler. But before we get to that, a very cool reminder teaser was also released, offering a handy guide not just to who's who but also to who's when & where. With our heroes kicking off the season spread out across time, it's nice to have a scorecard that helps keep things in check.

EP Larry Houston had some good news to share regarding the wait for the third season. If you're expecting it to be as long as the wait for Season 2? "Luckily, the production problems won't occur again," Houston shared with The Direct. "There was a huge gap of time between [season] one and two. They've learned their lessons, so with [seasons] three and four, that won't happen again… That was a one-off." Now, here's a look at that timeline rundown:

Something, or someone, has scattered the X-Men across time! Stream Marvel Animation's #XMen97 Season 2 July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/KjWOQ7KFEB — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 26, 2026

Here's an updated look at the mini-profile teasers released so far, including Matthew Waterson's Magneto. Jennifer Hale's Jean Grey, Cal Dodd's Wolverine, Alison Sealy-Smith's Storm, and Ray Chase's Cyclops:

Nightcrawler is back in #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/lJ5wMixuWr — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 26, 2026

Magneto is back in #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/SVauTO3xmc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 25, 2026

Jean Grey is back in #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/tZwp64ixwP — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 24, 2026

Wolverine is back in #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/GhP57LmMvU — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 23, 2026

Storm is back in #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/Sx8UsIvT3D — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 22, 2026

Cyclops is back in #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/965xTpfHqg — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 18, 2026

With less than two weeks to go until the animated series returns on July 1st, here's a look at the official roll call for Disney+ and Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 Season 2 that was released earlier this month:

X-Men '97 EPs on Gambit's Death & Season 2: Rogue, Apocalypse & More

Shortly after the official trailer and release date were announced, EPs Larry Houston and Eric & Julia Lewald dropped some key intel on what viewers can expect (including that the team is already offering script notes for Season 4). For this go-around, the trio discussed the lasting impact that Gambit's (A.J. LoCascio) death is having on the team, with Houston noting that it "looms greatly over season 2," especially with Rogue (Lenore Zann) still mourning. "Gambit has been such a core character to the X-Men, pretty much since he debuted in the comics back in 1990," Houston added. "He's been a huge part of our storytelling in the animated series, as well, and I know fans have a lot of expectations on how we follow up on everything that happened in season 1 in this new season."

Of course, how can we forget that scene during the end credits of the first season finale, with Apocalypse holding one of Gambit's playing cards and saying, "So much pain, my children. So much… death," as he stares at the place where Gambit lost his life. Considering Gambit's "history" with Apocalypse in the comics and that ten-ton hint that was dropped with the "death" line, it looks like Apocalypse might be getting the nad back together. "We probably don't wanna get too close to answering that specifically, but appreciate that a lot of folks are picking up breadcrumbs. And that's positive," Julia offered. Eric added, "If you were a betting man, I would say, follow the breadcrumbs."

The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. Episodes written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. The episodic directors are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.

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