Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Season 2 Sneak Peek Clip: Apocalypse's Timeless Threat

With the second season premiere of Disney+ and Marvel Animation's X-Men ‘97 ready to drop, check out the latest sneak peek released.

Article Summary X-Men ’97 Season 2 gets a final sneak peek as Disney+ premiere night arrives, with Apocalypse looming over every timeline.

Marvel Studios’ mini-teasers reveal where the X-Men are stranded: the past, 1997 present, and a far-future battleground.

Two new X-Men ’97 preview clips spotlight the team’s fractured situation as the countdown to the Season 2 debut hits zero.

Gambit’s death hangs over X-Men ’97 Season 2, with Rogue grieving and Apocalypse breadcrumbs fueling major Horsemen theories.

That sound you hear? That's the sound of the minutes ticking down until the second season of Disney+ and Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 debuts. And that means there's still a little time left to share some very cool previews released earlier today.

Just in case you need a reminder of what's going down with our heroes in each of their respective timelines, Marvel Studios has you covered with three mini-teasers offering looks at how things are going:

Where are the X-Men? Scroll to find out which time period each mutant is trapped in… 📍 THE PAST: 3000 B.C.E pic.twitter.com/DVgOBYOKjk — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 30, 2026

📍 THE FUTURE: 3960 A.D. Stream Marvel Animation's #XMen97 Season 2 tomorrow at midnight PT, only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/XGWNpjtibB — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 30, 2026

Here's a look at the two most recent sneak peeks that were released, followed by some of what else we've learned about the animated series's return tomorrow:

With only days to go until the animated series returns on July 1st, here's a look back at the official roll call for Disney+ and Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 Season 2 that was released:

X-Men '97 EPs on Gambit's Death & Season 2: Rogue, Apocalypse & More

Shortly after the official trailer and release date were announced, EPs Larry Houston and Eric & Julia Lewald dropped some key intel on what viewers can expect (including that the team is already offering script notes for Season 4). For this go-around, the trio discussed the lasting impact that Gambit's (A.J. LoCascio) death is having on the team, with Houston noting that it "looms greatly over season 2," especially with Rogue (Lenore Zann) still mourning. "Gambit has been such a core character to the X-Men, pretty much since he debuted in the comics back in 1990," Houston added. "He's been a huge part of our storytelling in the animated series, as well, and I know fans have a lot of expectations on how we follow up on everything that happened in season 1 in this new season."

Of course, how can we forget that scene during the end credits of the first season finale, with Apocalypse holding one of Gambit's playing cards and saying, "So much pain, my children. So much… death," as he stares at the place where Gambit lost his life. Considering Gambit's "history" with Apocalypse in the comics and that ten-ton hint that was dropped with the "death" line, it looks like Apocalypse might be getting the nad back together. "We probably don't wanna get too close to answering that specifically, but appreciate that a lot of folks are picking up breadcrumbs. And that's positive," Julia offered. Eric added, "If you were a betting man, I would say, follow the breadcrumbs."

The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. Episodes written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. The episodic directors are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.

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