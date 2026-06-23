Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Season 2 Teaser Profile Spotlights Ororo Munroe/Storm

Here's the latest profile teaser for Disney+ and Marvel Animation’s X-Men ‘97 Season 2, spotlighting Alison Sealy-Smith's Ororo Munroe/Storm.

Article Summary Marvel’s new X-Men ‘97 Season 2 teaser spotlights Storm, with Alison Sealy-Smith’s Ororo Munroe back in action.

X-Men ‘97 Season 2 finds the team split across eras, battling to get home as threats rise in the 1990s.

The latest promo follows Cyclops’ profile teaser as Marvel ramps up the countdown to X-Men ‘97’s July 1 return.

Producers tease Gambit’s death will loom large, with Rogue grieving and Apocalypse breadcrumbs pointing to more ahead.

With only a little more than a week to go until the second season of Disney+ and Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 debuts, fans have been getting profile mini-teaser spotlights, with this go-around shining a bright light on Alison Sealy-Smith's Ororo Munroe, aka Storm. The hit series continues with the heroic mutant team of the X-Men, divided and scattered across different eras as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men's absence.

Here's a look at Storn returning for action, followed by the previously released profile of Cyclops (Ray Chase) and some of what else we've learned about the hit animated series's second season:

Storm is back in #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/Sx8UsIvT3D — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 22, 2026

Cyclops is back in #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/965xTpfHqg — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 18, 2026

With less than two weeks to go until the animated series returns on July 1st, here's a look at the official roll call for Disney+ and Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 Season 2 that was released earlier this month:

X-Men '97 EPs on Gambit's Death & Season 2: Rogue, Apocalypse & More

Shortly after the official trailer and release date were announced, EPs Larry Houston and Eric & Julia Lewald dropped some key intel on what viewers can expect (including that the team is already offering script notes for Season 4). For this go-around, the trio discussed the lasting impact that Gambit's (A.J. LoCascio) death is having on the team, with Houston noting that it "looms greatly over season 2," especially with Rogue (Lenore Zann) still mourning. "Gambit has been such a core character to the X-Men, pretty much since he debuted in the comics back in 1990," Houston added. "He's been a huge part of our storytelling in the animated series, as well, and I know fans have a lot of expectations on how we follow up on everything that happened in season 1 in this new season."

Of course, how can we forget that scene during the end credits of the first season finale, with Apocalypse holding one of Gambit's playing cards and saying, "So much pain, my children. So much… death," as he stares at the place where Gambit lost his life. Considering Gambit's "history" with Apocalypse in the comics and that ten-ton hint that was dropped with the "death" line, it looks like Apocalypse might be getting the nad back together. "We probably don't wanna get too close to answering that specifically, but appreciate that a lot of folks are picking up breadcrumbs. And that's positive," Julia offered. Eric added, "If you were a betting man, I would say, follow the breadcrumbs."

The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. Episodes written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. The episodic directors are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.

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