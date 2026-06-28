Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Season 2 Teasers Spotlight Rogue, Bishop, Apocalypse & More

Disney+ and Marvel Animation’s X-Men ‘97 released teasers spotlighting Lenore Zann's Rogue, Isaac Robinson-Smith's Bishop, the threat of Apocalypse, and more.

As we inch closer to the return of Disney+ and Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 for its second season, we've got two new mini-profile teasers to pass along – with the latest editions spotlighting Lenore Zann's Rogue and Isaac Robinson-Smith's Bishop. But before we get to that, Marvel Studios released two additional season teasers that spotlight just how time-displaced our heroes are – and how much of a threat Apocalypse truly is.

Here's a look at the latest teasers for Disney+ and Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 Season 2, followed by an updated rundown of the season's major players:

The X-Men are scattered through time! Stream Marvel Animation's #XMen97 Season 2 July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/TALRTD5hhl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 28, 2026

Danger Level: Apocalyptic 🚨 Stream Marvel Animation's #XMen97 Season 2 July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/FBtngjQsfr — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 28, 2026

Here's an updated look at the mini-profile teasers released, including Adrian Hough's Nightcrawler, Matthew Waterson's Magneto. Jennifer Hale's Jean Grey, Cal Dodd's Wolverine, Alison Sealy-Smith's Storm, and Ray Chase's Cyclops:

Bishop is back in #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/C7LC8lsRaa — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 28, 2026

Rogue is back in #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/DCqyXxqTVN — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 27, 2026

Nightcrawler is back in #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/lJ5wMixuWr — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 26, 2026

Magneto is back in #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/SVauTO3xmc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 25, 2026

Jean Grey is back in #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/tZwp64ixwP — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 24, 2026

Wolverine is back in #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/GhP57LmMvU — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 23, 2026

Storm is back in #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/Sx8UsIvT3D — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 22, 2026

Cyclops is back in #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/965xTpfHqg — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 18, 2026

With less than two weeks to go until the animated series returns on July 1st, here's a look at the official roll call for Disney+ and Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 Season 2 that was released earlier this month:

X-Men '97 EPs on Gambit's Death & Season 2: Rogue, Apocalypse & More

Shortly after the official trailer and release date were announced, EPs Larry Houston and Eric & Julia Lewald dropped some key intel on what viewers can expect (including that the team is already offering script notes for Season 4). For this go-around, the trio discussed the lasting impact that Gambit's (A.J. LoCascio) death is having on the team, with Houston noting that it "looms greatly over season 2," especially with Rogue (Lenore Zann) still mourning. "Gambit has been such a core character to the X-Men, pretty much since he debuted in the comics back in 1990," Houston added. "He's been a huge part of our storytelling in the animated series, as well, and I know fans have a lot of expectations on how we follow up on everything that happened in season 1 in this new season."

Of course, how can we forget that scene during the end credits of the first season finale, with Apocalypse holding one of Gambit's playing cards and saying, "So much pain, my children. So much… death," as he stares at the place where Gambit lost his life. Considering Gambit's "history" with Apocalypse in the comics and that ten-ton hint that was dropped with the "death" line, it looks like Apocalypse might be getting the nad back together. "We probably don't wanna get too close to answering that specifically, but appreciate that a lot of folks are picking up breadcrumbs. And that's positive," Julia offered. Eric added, "If you were a betting man, I would say, follow the breadcrumbs."

The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. Episodes written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. The episodic directors are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.

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