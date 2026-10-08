Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Season 3: Marvel Television Screens Teaser During NYCC 2026

Marvel Television screened a teaser preview for the third season of Disney+'s X-Men '97 during NYCC, and (spoiler) things aren't looking good.

Article Summary Marvel Television screened an X-Men '97 Season 3 teaser at NYCC 2026, revealing a darker crisis for mutants.

The footage shows a locked-down city, border papers enforced, and graffiti asking the chilling question: Where are the X-Men?

A young mutant is seized under the new law before a rescue reveals a surprise team twist: it's the Brotherhood, not the X-Men.

Storm and Professor X head to Gambit and Rogue's wedding while discussing rising tensions with the U.S. president.

Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise head Brad Winderbaum had a whole lot to announce during NYCC 2026 today – if you're an animation fan (sorry, live-action fans). That included a screening of footage from X-Men '97 Season 3 for attendees of the Thursday afternoon panel presentation. In the clip shown, things have gone to hell. The city has essentially been shut down to anyone looking to leave or get in – unless you have the right papers. In the midst of this, we see someone scrawling "Where are the X-Men?" in graffiti. Just as a young mutant is captured attempting to break the new border law, she's rescued by a team of mutants. It's the X-Men… right? "No, we're the brotherhood." We also get a look at Storm and Professor X on their way to Gambit and Rogue's wedding (yup, some famous faces are attending – including She-Hulk and Deadpool), having a one-on-one about the issues they're facing with the U.S. POTUS.

"Oh yeah," EP Eric Lewald shared regarding whether Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler's death is permanent. EP Julia Lewald added, "But the finale of Season 2 is very emotional, and it's earned. It is earned because those are the characters that we've all spent 30 years marinating in, and thinking of, and loving." Eric Lewald credited showrunner Matthew Chauncey with the season's outcome. "And because of the personal relationships among the ones that are in jeopardy, and the one that ends up having to pay the price, it just… it fits. It fits, and again, we can't take credit for that story twist. The guys, you know, Matt Chauncey and the people doing the writing made that choice, but we think it's a perfect choice."

Disney+'s X-Men '97 Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men's absence. The nine-episode second season of the original animated series features a voice cast that includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo are executive producers. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena, with episodes written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley directed the season's episodes.

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