Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: X-Men '97, X-Men: The Animated Series

X-Men '97 Star JP Karliak on Morph's Evolution and "Omega" Potential

X-Men '97 star JP Karliak discusses the biggest changes regarding Morph and their potential omega-level mutant powers in the Disney+ series.

Article Summary X-Men ’97 gives Morph a major reinvention, expanding them far beyond their tragic X-Men: The Animated Series arc.

JP Karliak says Morph’s powers are evolving from simple shapeshifting into strength, speed, and density-based abilities.

Karliak teases Morph could keep growing in X-Men ’97, possibly reaching omega-level mutant status in season two.

X-Men ’97 uses Morph for standout transformations and deep-cut Marvel Easter eggs, from Magik and Spiral to Hulk.

If there was one retcon from X-Men: The Animated Series for X-Men '97, it's the way the team's resident shapeshifter Morph, has grown their own, largely removed from their original tragic story as the series' first major casualty, to the resurrected and brainwashed disciple of Mr. Sinister (voice of Christopher Britton). Originally voiced by John Kassir (Tales from the Crypt) in TAS, the character is now voiced by JP Karliak and has changed from their original pale, masculine look to their thinner, grey, and bald complexion. Much more active in the Disney+ sequel series and still best friends with Wolverine (voice of Cal Dodd), Morph's powers have also evolved, according to Karliak, who spoke with Polygon on what to expect in season two.

X-Men '97 Star JP Karliak on Differences from The Animated Series Version and Upgrade

When asked about what we can expect from Morph and the most dramatic changes since X-Men: TAS, "Yeah in season one, he became the Hulk, and like, Bam! Smash! As Morph better understands himself, he's going through a power evolution as well, kind of like Jubilee did in season one. So…in the original series, Morph was just shapeshifting," Karliak said. "Now he's getting physical powers where if it has to do with like density or speed, or something, he could do it. Who knows? Maybe one day, a telepath or energy abilities? He's going to be an omega-level mutant."

The way X-Men '97 has used Morph makes him a gold mine for Easter eggs, considering he's morphed into Jean Grey, Wolverine, Professor X, Colossus, Magik, Quicksilver, Sabretooth, Juggernaut, Lady Deathstrike, Spiral, the Blob, Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), and, as previously mentioned, the Hulk. The thing is, though they can replicate those powers, they never stay in those forms for long, and it's probably by design. New episodes of X-Men '97, which also features the voices of Ray Chase, George Buza, Matthew Waterson, Adrian Hough, Ross Marquand, Lenore Zann, Alison Sealy-Smith, Jennifer Hale, Holly Chou, and Isaac Robinson-Smith, stream Wednesdays on Disney+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!