Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Stars Welcome Inde Navarrette/Rogue & Maya Boyd/Storm to Fam

X-Men '97's Lenore Zann (Rogue) and Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm) welcomed X-Men live-action stars Inde Navarrette and Maya Boyd to the family.

From one generation to the next, X-Men '97 stars Lenore Zann and Alison Sealy-Smith, who have voiced Rogue and Storm, respectively, since its 1992 predecessor, X-Men: The Animated Series, have put out the welcome mat for the new stars of the upcoming X-Men live-action reboot film in Inde Navarrette (Obsession) and Maya Boyd (Deadbeat). With the season two finale having recently premiered on Disney+, Disney held their annual D23 event to preview their upcoming slate of projects, which included the initial cast announcement of the new X-Men, as fans were already introduced to Sadie Sink's Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

X-Men '97 Stars Lenore Zann and Alison Sealy-Smith Welcome Inde Navarrette and Maya Boyd to Franchise

"Congrats from 🇮🇪Dublin🇮🇪 [indenavarrette] on nabbin' the role of #Rogue in [marvel] 's upcomin' X-men movie !! Can't wait to see the what you bring to the role! Look forward to meetin' ya, Sugah! Best of luck🍀 Hugs and High Fives (gloves on of course!) Lenore Zann aka Rogue 💪💋#xmen #rogue #xmen97 #lenorezann [Disney] [marvel] [xmenofficial] [marvelstudios] [iamkevinfeige] [winderfull]," Zann wrote in her Instagram post, adding, "I can't wait to meet you, sugah" in her video message. Navarrette wrote a couple of responses. In her first response, "Hello! What a honor! Thank you for this kind message!" followed by a couple of hearts in her second. Zann responded to her first reply with an offer for coffee once she's back in LA.

Sealy-Smith wrote on her Instagram, "Huge congratulations to [themayaboyd]! A warmest welcome into our X-Men & Storm family! ⚡️🌩️ Coming from the theatre myself, I know how that foundation prepares you for a role of this scale and the incredible passion of the fans. Theatre teaches you how to fly without a safety net—and knowing how to truly soar on stage comes in very handy when you're stepping into the shoes of the Mistress of the Elements! So excited to watch you electrify us, Maya! ⚡️👑 Comic art by [jscottcampbellart] #XMen #Storm #XMenStorm

Anna Paquin and Halle Berry played the original live-action incarnations of Rogue and Storm in 20th Century's X-Men in 2000 with neither cast in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday with franchise co-stars James Marsden (Cyclops), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Patrick Stewart (Professor Charles Xavier), Ian McKellan (Magneto), and Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), all reprising their roles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!