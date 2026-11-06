Posted in: Audio Dramas, Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: Rogue X Gambit, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Stars Zann & LoCascio to Narrate Rogue x Gambit Audiobook

X-Men '97's Lenore Zann and A.J. LoCascio will narrate the Rogue and Gambit chapters of the "Rogue x Gambit (An X-Men Love Story)" audiobook.

While Rogue and Gambit's love story began in the original X-Men: The Animated Series, it was elevated to a whole new level in the sequel series, X-Men '97, with Gambit's shocking death in season one, only for him to be resurrected by Apocalypse to serve as his new vessel. Rogue was able to tap into the celestial powers of Eon to match Apocalypse's to save her love's life by the end of season two. Lenore Zann and A.J. LoCascio, who voice Rogue and Gambit, respectively, in the Disney+ series, will now narrate their character chapters in the audiobook Rogue x Gambit (An X-Men Love Story), according to Collider.

X-Men '97 Stars Lenore Zann and A.J. LoCascio to Voice Counterparts in 'Rogue x Gambit (An X-Men Love Story)' Audiobook

The novel by Louangie Bou-Montes and Aabria Iyengar, in collaboration with Marvel, will be released by Random House Audio on February 9, with each actor reading their own character's point-of-view chapters. Here's the official overview:

In this steamy, moody romance, Rogue and Gambit race to save New Orleans' soul from vampires and greed incarnate—if their own checkered pasts and touch-starved yearning for each other don't destroy them first.

She can't touch him. He can't stay away.

Rogue is a hero. But when her bare touch can steal someone's memories, their powers, even their life—she feels monstrous. Yet no part of her feels more dangerous than the part that wants.

Remy is a born thief. Even if he's turned a new leaf as Gambit, when he sees Rogue's walls, he wants to slip behind them. If she only trusted herself the way he does, he'd gladly lay every bit of his power at her feet.

When Remy has a sinking feeling that New Orleans needs him, it's time to finally go home. He's just afraid of how much has changed; how much he has changed. What if returning as some big-league hero isn't what his friends and family need? But he's not alone—Rogue is at his side. As their easy friendship simmers with temptation, can they gamble with getting closer?

And there's no time to waste. In the wake of a devastating hurricane, bloodsuckers are lapping at the wounds of New Orleans, buying up the city in pieces and unleashing a threat even older than corporate greed: vampires.

As Rogue and Remy uncover the sinister plot threatening the lifeblood of his hometown, they'll unearth their own issues they can't keep running from. It's easy to be the hero, but it can be much harder to let yourself be saved.

For two people who could destroy everything they touch, love is a dangerous thing.

For more, you can check it out here. X-Men '97, which will return for season three, is available on Disney+.

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