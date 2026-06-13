Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Team Takes On Tribeca for Season 2 World Premiere (IMAGES)

Check out the images of the Disney+ and Marvel Animation’s X-Men ‘97 team at Spring Studios in Tribeca for the Season 2 world premiere.

Article Summary X-Men ’97 Season 2 premiered in Tribeca as cast and executive producers gathered at Spring Studios for a screening and Q&A.

Disney+ and Marvel Animation also released an official X-Men ’97 Season 2 roll call video ahead of the July 1 return.

X-Men ’97 EPs say Gambit’s death hangs heavily over Season 2, with Rogue still grieving the loss of her teammate.

Apocalypse’s finale tease could signal Gambit’s dark comic-book path, as producers urge fans to follow the breadcrumbs.

As time ticks down to the return of Disney+ and Marvel Animation's X-Men '97, a number of familiar faces associated with the hit animated series made their way to Spring Studios in the heart of Tribeca for the world premiere of Season 2. Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, Holly Chou, JP Karliak, Isaac Robinson-Smith, and Carolina Ravassa were joined by executive producers Brad Winderbaum, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and supervising producer Jake Castorena for the screening and Q&A – and we have a look at the official image gallery that was released:

With only a little more than two weeks to go until the animated series returns on July 1st, here's a look at the official roll call for Disney+ and Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 Season 2 that was released earlier today:

X-Men '97 EPs on Gambit's Death & Season 2: Rogue, Apocalypse & More

Shortly after the official trailer and release date were announced, EPs Larry Houston and Eric & Julia Lewald dropped some key intel on what viewers can expect (including that the team is already offering script notes for Season 4). For this go-around, the trio discussed the lasting impact that Gambit's (A.J. LoCascio) death is having on the team, with Houston noting that it "looms greatly over season 2," especially with Rogue (Lenore Zann) still mourning. "Gambit has been such a core character to the X-Men, pretty much since he debuted in the comics back in 1990," Houston added. "He's been a huge part of our storytelling in the animated series, as well, and I know fans have a lot of expectations on how we follow up on everything that happened in season 1 in this new season."

Of course, how can we forget that scene during the end credits of the first season finale, with Apocalypse holding one of Gambit's playing cards and saying, "So much pain, my children. So much… death," as he stares at the place where Gambit lost his life. Considering Gambit's "history" with Apocalypse in the comics and that ten-ton hint that was dropped with the "death" line, it looks like Apocalypse might be getting the nad back together. "We probably don't wanna get too close to answering that specifically, but appreciate that a lot of folks are picking up breadcrumbs. And that's positive," Julia offered. Eric added, "If you were a betting man, I would say, follow the breadcrumbs."

X-Men '97 Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men's absence. The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. Episodes written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. The episodic directors are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.

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