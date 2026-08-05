Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: X-Men '97

X-Men '97: Winderbaum Updates Seasons 3 & 4; S02 Finale Event Images

Check out what X-Men '97 EP Brad Winderbaum had to share about Seasons 3 and 4, and an image gallery from Tuesday's Season 2 finale screening.

As we inch closer to next week's second-season finale of Marvel Animation and Disney+'s X-Men '97, the cast and filmmakers headed out to the AMC Burbank 16 Cinemas on Tuesday evening for a special screening event for fans. Lenore Zann, JP Karliak, Matthew Waterson, Gui Agustini, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Christopher Barger, Teddy Sears, Zehra Fazal, EPs Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, and Eric Lewald, and supervising producer Jake Castorena, were on hand to roll out a screening of the final two episodes of the acclaimed animated series. But before we pass along the official image gallery that was released, Winderbaum had a quick update to share during his introduction to the season's final chapters (posted by Brandon Davis). "We are all in the editing room right now and on the recording stages. We're finishing season three, and we are well on our way to starting season four," Winderbaum shared, before adding, " Almost five-time, guys. It's almost five."

Disney+'s X-Men '97 Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men's absence. The nine-episode second season of the original animated series features a voice cast that includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo are executive producers. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena, with episodes written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley directed the season's episodes.

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