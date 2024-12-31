Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, xxx

xXx: Return of Xander Cage in The Daily LITG, 31st of December 2024

xXx: Return of Xander Cage made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen-and-a-half years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have. And a very happy Christmas, one and all…

xXx and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Fall Of The House Of X

LITG two years ago, Another DC Studios Rumor Killed by James Gunn

LITG three years ago, The Book Of Boba Fett

LITG four years ago, Cthulhu came to Marvel

LITG five years ago, Wally West was obviously not full-time dead.

And Justice League looked ahead..

LITG six years ago, Lois Lane was spoiling Heroes In Crisis

And Superboy was listening.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Fabian Nicieza , co-creator of Deadpool.

, co-creator of Deadpool. Terry Fitzgerald, former President of Todd McFarlane Entertainment.

former President of Todd McFarlane Entertainment. Julie Doucet , creator of Dirty Plotte.

, creator of Dirty Plotte. Steve Rude, creator of Nexus.

