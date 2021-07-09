Y: The Last Man Footage Included in FX Networks Trailer

If there's one thing FX Networks knows how to do, it's pack a lot into a small amount of time- with this week being a perfect example. In their "Who We Are" trailer, viewers got their first looks at a number of new and returning series- including American Horror Story: Double Feature and the third season of What We Do in the Shadows. But it didn't end there, as you're about to see because we also have some fresh visuals for executive producer & showrunner Eliza Clark (Animal Kingdom, The Killing) and FX on Hulu's upcoming adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's comic book series Y: The Last Man ahead of its September 13th premiere. Here are some screencaps from the trailer, followed by a chance to check out the clip in action.

Now here's a look at the full video for FX Networks' line-up of upcoming shows and event series:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who We Are | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_M4r8wj3Ys&t=1s)

With Clark writing the first two episodes as well as executive producing and show-running (with women directing every episode of the first season), Y: The Last Man presents a world where all of the men dead. All but one. Based on DC Comics' acclaimed comic book series from Vaughan and Guerra, Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates all but Yorick Brown (Schnetzer) and his Capuchin monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better. Ben Schnetzer (Happy Town), Elliot Fletcher (Shameless), Diane Lane (Man of Steel), Olivia Thirlby (The L Word: Generation Q), Ashley Romans (NOS4A2), Juliana Canfield (Succession), Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete), Amber Tamblyn (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Inside Amy Schumer), and Diana Bang (The Order) star. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (American Crime Story, Pose, Crazy Rich Asians), Melina Matsoukas (Insecure, Master of None), and Vaughan executive produce.

Schnetzer's Yorick Brown is a young man who uses humor to deflect from his problems – and who may be the lone male survivor of a worldwide plague. Fletcher's Sam Jordan is Brown's (Schnetzer) best friend, and enabler. His background (he grew up in poverty with absent parents), has made him resourceful and resilient in a world where surviving men are greeted with suspicion or worse. Street smart but occasionally self-destructive, he is wry and funny, with a big heart. Thirlby's Hero Brown is a tough and confident EMT who nurses a deep emotional trauma that often leads her to cross personal and professional lines. Lane's Congresswoman Jennifer Brown is a first-term Junior Senator who's already made a name for herself in political circles for her willingness to put personal ideals above politics- and is also the mother of Yorick and Hero Brown.

Tamblyn's Kimberly Cunningham is the President of the United States' daughter, groomed for a career in politics and to uphold her father's conservative values. Ireland's Nora Brady is the President's senior assistant and right hand – balancing family life with a job navigating the corridors of power. Romans' Agent 355 is a Secret Service agent who performs the duties of her job with the utmost professionalism – even under the most unexpected set of circumstances. Canfield's Beth DeVille is a Brooklyn-based knife maker who grew up on a farm and went to New York to experience the big city. She finds something endearing about the hapless Yorick; and when they're together, there's the undeniable spark of two kids in love. Bang's Dr. Allison Mann is an expert geneticist searching to discover the cause of the plague and why Yorick survived.

