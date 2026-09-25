Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Yaga

YAGA: Hudson Williams-Starring Mystery-Thriller Gets Official Trailer

Premiering on October 23rd, AMC+ released the mystery-thriller YAGA, starring Noah Reid, Hudson Williams, Clark Backo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Article Summary AMC+ drops the official YAGA trailer, teasing Kat Sandler’s eerie Baba Yaga-inspired mystery-thriller series.

YAGA premieres October 23 on AMC+ with two episodes, followed by weekly Friday releases through November 27.

Noah Reid leads YAGA as a PI probing a powerful heir’s disappearance in a coastal town filled with secrets and magic.

Hudson Williams, Clark Backo, and Carrie-Anne Moss co-star, while Alanis Morissette covers Season of the Witch.

With the Halloween season nearly upon us (for us, it began back on August 1st), AMC+ released the official trailer for writer, showrunner, and executive producer Kat Sandler's highly anticipated eight-episode, half-hour drama, YAGA. Based on Sandler's hit play and starring Noah Reid, Hudson Williams, Clark Backo, and Carrie-Anne Moss, the contemporary mystery-thriller reimagining of the myth of Baba Yaga is set for a two-episode premiere on Friday, October 23rd, exclusively on AMC+ in the U.S. New episodes will debut on Fridays, with a two-episode finale set for Friday, November 27th. And in case you were wondering, that is Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette covering Donovan's "Season of the Witch."

It follows Rapp (Noah Reid, Schitt's Creek, The Vampire Lestat), a private investigator who arrives in the small coastal town of Whittock, to investigate the disappearance of a young heir to a powerful fishery, Henry Park (Hudson Williams, Heated Rivalry). He finds himself at odds with an apprehensive local detective, Carson (Clark Backo, Venom: The Last Dance, Letterkenny), a charismatic university professor with a taste for younger men, Katherine (Carrie-Anne Moss, "Matrix" Films, Memento), and a labyrinth of enigmatic suspects, secret lives, and ancient magic. Joining Reid, Williams, Backo, and Moss are Sheila McCarthy, Megan Follows, Ezra Franky, Patrick Gilmore, Katharine Isabelle, and Hiro Kanagawa, along with Emilija Baranac, Georgia Acken, Anisa Harris, and Sam Krochmal.

YAGA, a Crave Original series, is produced by Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures in association with Bell Media, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund (CMF), the Rogers Series Fund, and the Bell Fund. David Frazee and Rachel Talalay serve as co-directors; Mackenzie Donaldson, Andrew Miller, and Carrie-Anne Moss are executive producers; and Charles Cooper is producer. The series is distributed internationally by Sphere Abacus, a Bell Media company, and was exclusively acquired by AMC Global Media for AMC+ in the United States.

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