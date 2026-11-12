Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets Cast & More Shine During Final Season Premiere Event

Paramount+ hosted a big "homecoming" premiere for the final season of Yellowjackets - here are some highlights from Wednesday's big event.

Article Summary Paramount+ turned the Paramount Lot into a Yellowjackets homecoming premiere for the fourth and final season in Los Angeles.

Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, and more attended.

Guests screened the Yellowjackets Season 4 premiere, with a themed drone show capping the star-studded celebration.

With one week until launch, Yellowjackets final season promises rescue, reckoning, and a deadly homecoming sting.

With a week to go until the fourth and final season of Paramount+ with Showtime and series co-creators/co-showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets starts hitting screens, the streaming service staged a homecoming in Los Angeles, turning the Paramount Lot into a star-studded celebration of the show's final run. Lyle, Nickerson, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, Liv Hewson, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Burgess, Samantha Hanratty, Nia Sondaya, Kevin Alves, Warren Kole, and Sarah Desjardins were in attendance. Joining them were guest stars Sam Braun, Devon Sawa, Dulé Hill, Steven Kruger, and Elijah Wood, with attendees treated to a screening of the Season 4 premiere, followed by a Yellowjackets-themed drone show. Here's the image gallery that was released from the event:

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

During the fourth and final season, the Yellowjackets race to bury their sins before rescue arrives – but the Wilderness has its own ideas about who gets out alive. After returning to Wiskayok, their secrets fester under the growing weight of what they've done and who they've become. Meanwhile, in the present, two of the Yellowjackets prepare to kill one of their own as an old flame roars back to town with plans all their own. Turns out not every homecoming is a joyous one, and this one's going to sting.

The final season stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey, Emmy nominee Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank. Guest starring are June Squibb, Elijah Wood, Molly Ringwald, Devon Sawa, Sam Braun, Dulé Hill, and more.

Yellowjackets is executive produced by Showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, along with Jonathan Lisco, Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Julia Bicknell. The series is produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. All previous seasons of Yellowjackets are available to watch now with the Premium plan on Paramount+.

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