Yellowjackets Cast & More Shine During Final Season Premiere Event

Paramount+ turned the Paramount Lot into a Yellowjackets homecoming premiere for the fourth and final season in Los Angeles.
Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, and more attended.
Guests screened the Yellowjackets Season 4 premiere, with a themed drone show capping the star-studded celebration.
With one week until launch, Yellowjackets final season promises rescue, reckoning, and a deadly homecoming sting.
With a week to go until the fourth and final season of Paramount+ with Showtime and series co-creators/co-showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets starts hitting screens, the streaming service staged a homecoming in Los Angeles, turning the Paramount Lot into a star-studded celebration of the show's final run. Lyle, Nickerson, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, Liv Hewson, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Burgess, Samantha Hanratty, Nia Sondaya, Kevin Alves, Warren Kole, and Sarah Desjardins were in attendance. Joining them were guest stars Sam Braun, Devon Sawa, Dulé Hill, Steven Kruger, and Elijah Wood, with attendees treated to a screening of the Season 4 premiere, followed by a Yellowjackets-themed drone show. Here's the image gallery that was released from the event:
Atmosphere at the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Steven Krueger attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Elijah Wood attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Elijah Wood attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Bart Nickerson and Ashley Lyle attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Devon Sawa attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Warren Kole attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Vanessa Prasad attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Sammi Hanratty attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Kevin Alves attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Patricia de Leon attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Anisa Harris attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Jonathan Lisco attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Nia Sondaya attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Christina Ricci attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Christina Ricci attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Mark Hampton and Christina Ricci attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Jenna Burgess attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Trixie Mattel attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Jennifer Morrison attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Melanie Lynskey attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Ashley Sutton attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Sophie Nélisse attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Ameni Rozsa attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Dulé Hill and Elijah Wood attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Steven Krueger attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Dulé Hill attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Sarah Desjardins attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Devon Sawa attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Jeff W. Byrd attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Warren Kole attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Vanessa Prasad attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Sammi Hanratty attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Sam Braun attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Aisha Tyler attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Anisa Harris attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Nia Sondaya attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Nia Sondaya attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Jenna Burgess attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Jason Ritter and Mark Hampton attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Sophie Nélisse attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Christina Ricci and Sammi Hanratty attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Sophia Thatcher attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Sophia Thatcher attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Jasmin Savoy Brown attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Jasmin Savoy Brown and Liv Hewson attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sophie Nélisse attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Liv Hewson attends the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Warren Kole, Sarah Desjardins, Liv Hewson, Jenna Burgess, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Sophie Nélisse, Sophia Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Nia Sondaya and Kevin Alves attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Warren Kole, Sarah Desjardins, Liv Hewson, Jenna Burgess, Melanie Lynskey, Bart Nickerson, Christina Ricci, Ashley Lyle, Sophie Nélisse, Sophia Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Nia Sondaya, Kevin Alves and Drew Comins attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Urooj Sharif and Jeff W. Byrd attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Nia Sondaya, Jeff W. Byrd, guest and Silvana Estifanos attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
Atmosphere at the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
Atmosphere at the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
Atmosphere at the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Jennifer Morrison and Sammi Hanratty attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Christpher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Christpher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Jasmin Savoy Brown, Nia Sondaya and Anisa Harris attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Christpher Polk/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Melanie Lynskey, Lee Dalmazzi, Steven Krueger and Liv Hewson attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Mette-Marie Kongsved, Elijah Wood and Melanie Lynskey attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Steven Krueger, Jenna Burgess and Sophie Nélisse attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Mette-Marie Kongsved, Elijah Wood, Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Aisha Tyler and Jennifer Morrison attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Sam Braun, Kevin Alves and Warren Kole attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Warren Kole and Sarah Desjardins attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Jasmin Savoy Brown and Nia Sondaya attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Bart Nickerson, Ashley Lyle and Aisha Tyler attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Steven Krueger, Sophie Nélisse and Drew Comins attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
(L-R): Sam Braun and Warren Kole attend the Paramount+ Premiere of Yellowjackets' Fourth and Final Season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.
During the fourth and final season, the Yellowjackets race to bury their sins before rescue arrives – but the Wilderness has its own ideas about who gets out alive. After returning to Wiskayok, their secrets fester under the growing weight of what they've done and who they've become. Meanwhile, in the present, two of the Yellowjackets prepare to kill one of their own as an old flame roars back to town with plans all their own. Turns out not every homecoming is a joyous one, and this one's going to sting.
The final season stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey, Emmy nominee Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank. Guest starring are June Squibb, Elijah Wood, Molly Ringwald, Devon Sawa, Sam Braun, Dulé Hill, and more.
Yellowjackets is executive produced by Showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, along with Jonathan Lisco, Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Julia Bicknell. The series is produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. All previous seasons of Yellowjackets are available to watch now with the Premium plan on Paramount+.