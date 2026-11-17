Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets Final Season: 2 New Misty-Focused Sneak Peeks Released

With the final season of Yellowjackets kicking off this week, check out new sneak peeks released today spotlighting Christina Ricci's Misty.

Article Summary Yellowjackets Season 4 gets two new Misty-focused sneak peeks, with Christina Ricci bringing menace and dark humor.

CBS Mornings and TODAY previews put Misty front and center, with Ricci and Melanie Lynskey teasing the bittersweet end.

The final Yellowjackets season follows the team racing to hide their sins before rescue, while the Wilderness pushes back.

In the present-day timeline, Yellowjackets sets up betrayal, murder plans, and a homecoming that is anything but joyful.

With only days to go until the fourth and final season of series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets makes its long-awaited debut, we've got a pair of Misty (Christina Ricci)-spotlighting sneak peeks to pass along. In the clip from CBS Mornings, Misty explains that there's a difference between having ideas and having follow-through. In the second clip from NBC's TODAY (where she was joined by Melanie Lynskey), Misty's sense of humor is on display.

You can check out the sneak peeks at the openings of both segments, followed by Ricci and Lynskey offering some interesting personal insights into filming the "bittersweet" final run:

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

During the fourth and final season, the Yellowjackets race to bury their sins before rescue arrives – but the Wilderness has its own ideas about who gets out alive. After returning to Wiskayok, their secrets fester under the growing weight of what they've done and who they've become. Meanwhile, in the present, two of the Yellowjackets prepare to kill one of their own as an old flame roars back to town with plans all their own. Turns out not every homecoming is a joyous one, and this one's going to sting.

The final season stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey, Emmy nominee Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank. Guest starring are June Squibb, Elijah Wood, Molly Ringwald, Devon Sawa, Sam Braun, Dulé Hill, and more.

Yellowjackets is executive produced by Showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, along with Jonathan Lisco, Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Julia Bicknell. The series is produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. All previous seasons of Yellowjackets are available to watch now with the Premium plan on Paramount+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!