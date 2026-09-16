Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets Final Season Images: The Rescue Is Only The Beginning

Returning for its final season on November 20th, check out a gallery of first-look images from Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets.

Article Summary Yellowjackets returns for its fourth and final season on November 20, with the rescue opening a darker new chapter.

The first Yellowjackets Season 4 teaser and early details hint both timelines are headed somewhere shocking.

Melanie Lynskey teases Yellowjackets gets even crazier in the end, calling the finale a surprising fun ending.

Sophie Thatcher says the rescue-era high school setting triggered panic attacks, underscoring the final season’s intensity.

With most shows, when the main cast gets rescued after having been lost for some time, that kinda signals the end of the story. But as we've seen over the past three seasons of Paramount+ and series co-creators/co-showrunners Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets, the rescue is just the next bloody chapter. We're going to find out where the final chapter is heading when the series returns on November 20th, but clues are already beginning to arise – like some new looks at the final run's two timelines. The cast for the fourth and final season includes Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and Hilary Swank. Now, here's the Season 4 first-look image gallery that was released:

Over the past few months, we've heard from Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, and others about what it's been like wrapping up the fourth and final season. Though spoilers are pretty much being kept under lock and key, Lynskey did offer an interesting tease while checking in with TODAY host Craig Melvin in support of her new Netflix film, Don't Say Good Luck. When asked what she could share about the finale run, Lynskey said, "It's so weird that it's over. I mean, it's been crazy. The show has been crazy. It gets crazier. We were all just like, 'Wow, OK!" As for where things are headed, Lynskey admitted that she didn't see it coming. "I did not. Yeah, but it's a fun ending. Everyone gets a fun ending."

"We're rescued this season, and something about being back in the high school with the fluorescent lights… I've had some panic attacks on set," Thatcher shared with i-d.com during a recent profile interview, discussing filming on the final season. "I'm not joking. The fluorescent lights, and those square tiled ceilings. It's not a good feeling." As for how she felt about letting go of a character who's been a part of her life for 6 years, Thatcher appreciated the opportunity but is also ready to move on. "I'm so grateful, but I'm really ready to let go of the character, because I feel like I bring her into every movie. It feels like Natalie is a ghost haunting me sometimes," she shared. A month later, the interviewer checked in with Thatcher and offered this update:

"The Yellowjackets shoot has felt good, vibrationally different from the past three seasons. Each night at around 9 o'clock, she heads to the lake to watch the sun set over the water. Being in nature is isolating but healing. She is coming to terms with the fact that the character that has defined the better part of her adult life is leaving. 'Natalie is an extension of myself now,' she says, 'and I don't want anything to do with myself.'"

Molly Ringwald (Feud, Sixteen Candles) and June Squibb (Eleanor the Great) have joined the cast for the final season. While details on Squibb's character are being kept under wraps, Ringwald is reportedly set for the recurring role of Vicky, Van's (Lauren Ambrose, Liv Hewson) mom, a recently recovered alcoholic trying her best to course-correct her past.

Lyle, Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. Yellowjackets is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!