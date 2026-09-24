Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets Final Season: S04 Images Offer "Who's Who" of New Faces

From Molly Ringwald to June Squibb and many more, check out the Yellowjackets final season image gallery for a look at some new faces.

Article Summary Yellowjackets Season 4 reveals who Molly Ringwald, June Squibb, and other major new additions are playing.

Paramount+ and Showtime dropped fresh Yellowjackets final season materials, offering key clues about what’s ahead.

Melanie Lynskey teases a crazier final run and says the Yellowjackets ending surprised her with a fun payoff.

Sophie Thatcher says Yellowjackets Season 4’s rescue storyline and return to school settings sparked panic attacks.

Sure, you heard that Molly Ringwald (Feud, Sixteen Candles), June Squibb (Eleanor the Great), and some other familiar faces would be joining the fourth and final season of Paramount+ with Showtime and series co-creators/co-showrunners Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets. But who are they playing? And who else can we expect? On Thursday, those two questions were answered in some very big ways, with cast posters and new Season 4 images released, offering us some strong intel on who's who and more:

And here's an updated look at the Season 4 image gallery, including some new releases from today:

Over the past few months, we've heard from Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, and others about what it's been like wrapping up the fourth and final season. Though spoilers are pretty much being kept under lock and key, Lynskey did offer an interesting tease while checking in with TODAY host Craig Melvin in support of her new Netflix film, Don't Say Good Luck. When asked what she could share about the finale run, Lynskey said, "It's so weird that it's over. I mean, it's been crazy. The show has been crazy. It gets crazier. We were all just like, 'Wow, OK!" As for where things are headed, Lynskey admitted that she didn't see it coming. "I did not. Yeah, but it's a fun ending. Everyone gets a fun ending."

"We're rescued this season, and something about being back in the high school with the fluorescent lights… I've had some panic attacks on set," Thatcher shared with i-d.com during a recent profile interview, discussing filming on the final season. "I'm not joking. The fluorescent lights, and those square tiled ceilings. It's not a good feeling." As for how she felt about letting go of a character who's been a part of her life for 6 years, Thatcher appreciated the opportunity but is also ready to move on. "I'm so grateful, but I'm really ready to let go of the character, because I feel like I bring her into every movie. It feels like Natalie is a ghost haunting me sometimes," she shared. A month later, the interviewer checked in with Thatcher and offered this update:

"The Yellowjackets shoot has felt good, vibrationally different from the past three seasons. Each night at around 9 o'clock, she heads to the lake to watch the sun set over the water. Being in nature is isolating but healing. She is coming to terms with the fact that the character that has defined the better part of her adult life is leaving. 'Natalie is an extension of myself now,' she says, 'and I don't want anything to do with myself.'"

The cast for the fourth and final season includes Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and Hilary Swank.

Lyle, Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. Yellowjackets is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

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