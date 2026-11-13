Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets Final Season Sneak Peek: Getting Their Stories Straight

The survivors work on getting their stories straight in this sneak peek at the final season of Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets.

Article Summary Yellowjackets final season gets a new sneak peek as cast and creators ramp up press before the November 20 return.

A tense preview clip shows the rescued survivors trying to get their stories straight before heading home.

Nia Sondaya joins CBS LA to tease where Yellowjackets heads once the team is finally rescued from the wild.

The big question hanging over Yellowjackets: can that many survivors really keep dark wilderness secrets buried?

After a big premiere "homecoming" event for the fourth and final season earlier this week, the cast and creative team behind Paramount+ with Showtime and series co-creators/co-showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets are back working the press ahead of the show's November 20th return. Of course, with those interviews usually come sneak peeks, preview clips, and behind-the-scenes looks – and that's exactly what we got when Nia Sondaya checked in with the folks over at CBS LA on Thursday.

Before Sondaya offers a deep dive into the final season and where things are headed now that the survivors have been rescued, we're treated to a very interesting clip that shows the stakes at play and how they made sure their stories were straight before returning home. But that's a whole lot of folks you would need to keep their mouths shut for a very long time. Hmmm…

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

During the fourth and final season, the Yellowjackets race to bury their sins before rescue arrives – but the Wilderness has its own ideas about who gets out alive. After returning to Wiskayok, their secrets fester under the growing weight of what they've done and who they've become. Meanwhile, in the present, two of the Yellowjackets prepare to kill one of their own as an old flame roars back to town with plans all their own. Turns out not every homecoming is a joyous one, and this one's going to sting.

The final season stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey, Emmy nominee Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank. Guest starring are June Squibb, Elijah Wood, Molly Ringwald, Devon Sawa, Sam Braun, Dulé Hill, and more.

Yellowjackets is executive produced by Showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, along with Jonathan Lisco, Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Julia Bicknell. The series is produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. All previous seasons of Yellowjackets are available to watch now with the Premium plan on Paramount+.

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