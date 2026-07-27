Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets: Hanratty Thanks Co-Stars, Fans & More in Heartfelt Post

With filming ready to wrap, Yellowjackets star Samantha Hanratty (Teen Misty) shared a post offering personal messages to her co-stars.

Article Summary Yellowjackets appears to be wrapping filming on its fourth and final season, with Samantha Hanratty signaling the end is near.

Hanratty shared a heartfelt Instagram message, thanking her Yellowjackets co-stars, crew, and fans after nearly 7 years.

Her post included personal tributes to Sophie Thatcher, Courtney Eaton, and many more, praising their talent, heart, and fearless work.

Sophie Thatcher also opened up about filming Yellowjackets’ final season and the emotional toll of saying goodbye to Natalie.

Though the official word hasn't dropped yet, all signs point to filming on the fourth and final season of Paramount+ with Showtime and series co-creators/co-showrunners Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets as wrapping up. Heading into the start of the week, Samantha Hanratty (Teen Misty) shared a lengthy Instagram post to signal that the end was pretty near – if not already there. "Oh boy…somehow we have made it to the end. This show has been a dream come true and prayers answered for me. To the YJs you are and will forever be family to me. We have been through so much together it's absolutely insane. This show is not for the weak. We couldn't have done it without the amazing crew that constantly surrounds us making each moment come to life. Personally I'm not ready to say goodbye to Misty yet…I'll dedicate a post to her when I'm ready. For now this is to you guys and the crazy ride we've been on for almost 7 years!" Hanratty wrote to kick off a caption that would include personal messages to her co-stars, a huge thanks to the fans for their support over the years, an amazing behind-the-scenes image gallery, and much more. You can check out the entire post online, but here are two highlights:

Sophie Thatcher (Teen Natalie): "You will forever be my Nat. I have such a pure love towards you and I'm so proud of the woman you have grown and are continuing to grow into. Your talent is undeniably beautiful and you're a star♥️"

Courtney Eaton (Teen Lottie): "You give your all like no one else. It's so inspiring to watch you play Lottie and get in the trenches with her. You're not afraid to go there and if you are you don't show it. I can't wait to see what you do and I hope it involves more music."

"We're rescued this season, and something about being back in the high school with the fluorescent lights… I've had some panic attacks on set," Thatcher shared with i-d.com during a recent profile interview, discussing filming on the final season. "I'm not joking. The fluorescent lights, and those square tiled ceilings. It's not a good feeling." As for how she felt about letting go of a character who's been a part of her life for 6 years, Thatcher appreciated the opportunity but is also ready to move on. "I'm so grateful, but I'm really ready to let go of the character, because I feel like I bring her into every movie. It feels like Natalie is a ghost haunting me sometimes," she shared. A month later, the interviewer checked in with Thatcher and offered this update:

"The Yellowjackets shoot has felt good, vibrationally different from the past three seasons. Each night at around 9 o'clock, she heads to the lake to watch the sun set over the water. Being in nature is isolating but healing. She is coming to terms with the fact that the character that has defined the better part of her adult life is leaving. 'Natalie is an extension of myself now,' she says, 'and I don't want anything to do with myself.'"

Molly Ringwald (Feud, Sixteen Candles) and June Squibb (Eleanor the Great) have joined the cast for the final season. While details on Squibb's character are being kept under wraps, Ringwald is reportedly set for the recurring role of Vicky, Van's (Lauren Ambrose, Liv Hewson) mom, a recently recovered alcoholic trying her best to course-correct her past.

Lyle, Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. Yellowjackets is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

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