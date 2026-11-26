Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets: Here's Your Late-Night S04E02: "Human Interest" Preview

For those waiting for the 12 am PT/3 am ET drop, here's your late-night pregame preview for Yellowjackets S04E02: "Human Interest."

Article Summary Yellowjackets Season 4 Episode 2, "Human Interest," hits Paramount+ at 12 am PT/3 am ET with new wilderness shocks.

The official synopsis teases Natalie’s solo trek, trouble for Shauna, and public pressure complicating both timelines.

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson join Trixie Mattel on the latest podcast to break down Yellowjackets Season 4.

Yellowjackets’ fourth and final season raises the stakes as rescue nears, secrets spread in Wiskayok, and loyalties crack.

Even though it's Thanksgiving, there's a very good chance that they will have passed out by the time the next episode of series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets drops. So, for those of you who aew waiting for the 12 am PT/3 am ET release of S04E02: "Human Interest," where a trip to the wilderness brings some surprises, while being too much in the public spotlight complicates matters on two timelines. In addition to the episode preview, Lyle and Nickerson join host Trixie Mattel to talk all things Season 4 on the latest edition of the podcast. Plus, we threw in one or two extras about the fourth and final season that we thought you might like.

Yellowjackets Season 4 Episode 2: "Human Interest" Preview

Yellowjackets Season 4 Episode 2: "Human Interest" – Natalie's solo expedition into the wilderness does not bring the expected rescue, especially for Shauna; the arrival of neighbors, a shift in the balance of power, and social pressure become a challenge. Written by Rich Monahan & Ameni Rozsa.

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

During the fourth and final season, the Yellowjackets race to bury their sins before rescue arrives – but the Wilderness has its own ideas about who gets out alive. After returning to Wiskayok, their secrets fester under the growing weight of what they've done and who they've become. Meanwhile, in the present, two of the Yellowjackets prepare to kill one of their own as an old flame roars back to town with plans all their own. Turns out not every homecoming is a joyous one, and this one's going to sting.

The final season stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey, Emmy nominee Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank. Guest starring are June Squibb, Elijah Wood, Molly Ringwald, Devon Sawa, Sam Braun, Dulé Hill, and more.

Yellowjackets is executive produced by Showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, along with Jonathan Lisco, Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Julia Bicknell. The series is produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. All previous seasons of Yellowjackets are available to watch now with the Premium plan on Paramount+.

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