Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets: Lynskey Confirms Filming "Nearly at the Finish Line"

Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey thanked the team for making it out to her wrap party, adding that filming was "nearly at the finish line."

Article Summary Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey says filming is nearly at the finish line after hosting a wrap party for cast and crew.

Sophie Thatcher previously teased Lynskey’s karaoke plans, and the weekend celebration delivered with songs, mini golf, and more.

Lynskey shared heartfelt thanks on Instagram, praising the exhausted Yellowjackets team for showing up after long shoots.

The update offers a promising Yellowjackets final season milestone as production moves closer to officially wrapping.

Last month, Paramount+ with Showtime and series co-creators/co-showrunners Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher (Teen Natalie) discussed the final season with Josh Horowitz for his Happy Sad Confused podcast. During the conversation, Thatcher brought up what Melanie Lynskey had planned for when they wrap filming. "I already know that Melanie [Lynskey] is planning a karaoke party, and we've been doing a lot of karaoke. Karaoke's life," Thatcher shared. "So I'm excited for that, and I'm going to be planning my songs for then." Well, it looks like this past weekend was the big event, and Lynskey checked in on social media with a heartfelt post thanking everyone for coming, with filming "nearly at the finish line."

"Genuinely don't know how I could ever thank our cast and crew enough but I threw a little party last weekend to try to express some of my gratitude. It came at the end of two incredibly long and tough weeks, including night shoots, and honestly I could not believe how many people showed up- my heart!! I know how tired everyone was so it meant the world. It was so fun to get to hang out with each other while all the cast is still in town and before the whole thing wraps up," Lynskey shared as the caption to her Instagram post, which included an image gallery from the night.

She continued, "We karaoked and mini golfed and drank a lot and ate greasy food. Bart started the singing off with 'There Is A Light That Never Goes Out". Jason and my daughter did two duets. Everyone let loose. I do wish I got so many more photos. I wish I got photos with literally everyone. I wish my hostess anxiety had subsided a bit earlier. But I'm happy I got to talk to a lot of friends, from past seasons too, and to meet a lot of crew who aren't on set so I don't get to see them at work. And then to celebrate with the team that's with us day in and day out working so, so hard- it was amazing. I love everyone so much. Thanks for everything. 🩷 nearly at the finish line!!! And [Sophie Nelisse] I love you the most and I'm happy we got all these pictures, we've never met a Photo Booth we didn't love"

Molly Ringwald (Feud, Sixteen Candles) and June Squibb (Eleanor the Great) have joined the cast for the final season. While details on Squibb's character are being kept under wraps, Ringwald is reportedly set for the recurring role of Vicky, Van's (Lauren Ambrose, Liv Hewson) mom, a recently recovered alcoholic trying her best to course-correct her past.

Lyle, Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. Yellowjackets is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

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