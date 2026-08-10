Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets: Melanie Lynskey on Finale: "Everyone Gets a Fun Ending"

Melanie Lynskey offered an interesting tease about the fourth and final season of showrunners Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets.

Article Summary Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey teases the season 4 finale as wild, surprising, and giving everyone a fun ending.

Lynskey says the final season gets even crazier, with twists she never saw coming as Yellowjackets wraps for good.

Sophie Thatcher reveals filming the rescue-era high school scenes for Yellowjackets season 4 triggered panic attacks.

Yellowjackets final season also adds Molly Ringwald and June Squibb, with Ringwald playing Van’s mother, Vicky.

Over the past few weeks, we've heard from Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, and others about what it's been like wrapping up the fourth and final season of Paramount+ with Showtime and series co-creators/co-showrunners Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets. Though spoilers are pretty much being kept under lock and key, Lynskey did offer an interesting tease while checking in with TODAY host Craig Melvin in support of her new Netflix film, Don't Say Good Luck. When asked what she could share about the finale run, Lynskey said, "It's so weird that it's over. I mean, it's been crazy. The show has been crazy. It gets crazier. We were all just like, 'Wow, OK!" As for where things are headed, Lynskey admitted that she didn't see it coming. "I did not. Yeah, but it's a fun ending. Everyone gets a fun ending."

"We're rescued this season, and something about being back in the high school with the fluorescent lights… I've had some panic attacks on set," Thatcher shared with i-d.com during a recent profile interview, discussing filming on the final season. "I'm not joking. The fluorescent lights, and those square tiled ceilings. It's not a good feeling." As for how she felt about letting go of a character who's been a part of her life for 6 years, Thatcher appreciated the opportunity but is also ready to move on. "I'm so grateful, but I'm really ready to let go of the character, because I feel like I bring her into every movie. It feels like Natalie is a ghost haunting me sometimes," she shared. A month later, the interviewer checked in with Thatcher and offered this update:

"The Yellowjackets shoot has felt good, vibrationally different from the past three seasons. Each night at around 9 o'clock, she heads to the lake to watch the sun set over the water. Being in nature is isolating but healing. She is coming to terms with the fact that the character that has defined the better part of her adult life is leaving. 'Natalie is an extension of myself now,' she says, 'and I don't want anything to do with myself.'"

Molly Ringwald (Feud, Sixteen Candles) and June Squibb (Eleanor the Great) have joined the cast for the final season. While details on Squibb's character are being kept under wraps, Ringwald is reportedly set for the recurring role of Vicky, Van's (Lauren Ambrose, Liv Hewson) mom, a recently recovered alcoholic trying her best to course-correct her past.

Lyle, Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. Yellowjackets is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

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