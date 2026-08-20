Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets Returns in November for Fourth & Final Season: Teaser

Check out the teaser for the fourth and final season of Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets, set to kick off on November 20th.

Article Summary Yellowjackets returns November 20 on Paramount+ for its fourth and final season, with a new teaser confirming the date.

The final chapter follows the survivors as rescue nears, old sins resurface, and a dangerous homecoming begins.

Melanie Lynskey teases Yellowjackets season 4 gets even crazier, promising a finale she never saw coming.

Sophie Thatcher says the rescue storyline shifts Yellowjackets in a big way as the series heads toward its end.

This November, it's the beginning of the end for Paramount+ and series co-creators/co-showrunners Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets – November 20th, to be precise. As the survivors race to bury their sins before rescue arrives and an old flame roars back into town with plans of her own, it turns out not every homecoming is a joyous one, and this one's going to sting. The cast for the final season includes Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and Hilary Swank.

Here's a look at the teaser that was released on Thursday, announcing the return date for the fourth and final season:

Over the past few weeks, we've heard from Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, and others about what it's been like wrapping up the fourth and final season. Though spoilers are pretty much being kept under lock and key, Lynskey did offer an interesting tease while checking in with TODAY host Craig Melvin in support of her new Netflix film, Don't Say Good Luck. When asked what she could share about the finale run, Lynskey said, "It's so weird that it's over. I mean, it's been crazy. The show has been crazy. It gets crazier. We were all just like, 'Wow, OK!" As for where things are headed, Lynskey admitted that she didn't see it coming. "I did not. Yeah, but it's a fun ending. Everyone gets a fun ending."

"We're rescued this season, and something about being back in the high school with the fluorescent lights… I've had some panic attacks on set," Thatcher shared with i-d.com during a recent profile interview, discussing filming on the final season. "I'm not joking. The fluorescent lights, and those square tiled ceilings. It's not a good feeling." As for how she felt about letting go of a character who's been a part of her life for 6 years, Thatcher appreciated the opportunity but is also ready to move on. "I'm so grateful, but I'm really ready to let go of the character, because I feel like I bring her into every movie. It feels like Natalie is a ghost haunting me sometimes," she shared. A month later, the interviewer checked in with Thatcher and offered this update:

"The Yellowjackets shoot has felt good, vibrationally different from the past three seasons. Each night at around 9 o'clock, she heads to the lake to watch the sun set over the water. Being in nature is isolating but healing. She is coming to terms with the fact that the character that has defined the better part of her adult life is leaving. 'Natalie is an extension of myself now,' she says, 'and I don't want anything to do with myself.'"

Molly Ringwald (Feud, Sixteen Candles) and June Squibb (Eleanor the Great) have joined the cast for the final season. While details on Squibb's character are being kept under wraps, Ringwald is reportedly set for the recurring role of Vicky, Van's (Lauren Ambrose, Liv Hewson) mom, a recently recovered alcoholic trying her best to course-correct her past.

Lyle, Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. Yellowjackets is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

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