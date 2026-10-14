Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets S04 Teaser: The Final Season Brings a Final Reckoning

Returning for its fourth and final season on November 20th, here's the teaser for showrunners Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets.

Article Summary Yellowjackets Season 4 premieres November 20, with the official teaser setting up the show's final reckoning.

The rescued Yellowjackets return to Wiskayok, where buried secrets and past sins begin clawing back to the surface.

The teaser reveals rescue is near, but the Wilderness still has plans, turning homecoming into a dangerous new battle.

Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Thatcher tease a wild Yellowjackets ending, with the final season pushing everyone further.

With only a little more than a month to go until the fourth and final season of Paramount+ with Showtime and series co-creators/co-showrunners Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets gets underway, fans are getting their best look yet at the fallout from the Season 3 finale. That's right, the Wiskayok High Yellowjackets have been rescued – and now, the mystery begins coming to a head as secrets rise to the surface. Set for a November 20th premiere, you can check out the official teaser above and the latest key art below – and here's the official overview included with the teaser:

"The Yellowjackets race to bury their sins before rescue arrives — but the Wilderness has its own ideas about who gets out alive. After returning to Wiskayok, their secrets fester under the growing weight of what they've done and who they've become. Meanwhile, in the present, two of the Yellowjackets prepare to kill one of their own as an old flame roars back to town with plans all their own. Turns out not every homecoming is a joyous one, and this one's going to sting."

And here's a look at the image gallery for Season 4 that was previously released:

Over the past few months, we've heard from Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, and others about what it's been like wrapping up the fourth and final season. Though spoilers are pretty much being kept under lock and key, Lynskey did offer an interesting tease while checking in with TODAY host Craig Melvin in support of her new Netflix film, Don't Say Good Luck. When asked what she could share about the finale run, Lynskey said, "It's so weird that it's over. I mean, it's been crazy. The show has been crazy. It gets crazier. We were all just like, 'Wow, OK!" As for where things are headed, Lynskey admitted that she didn't see it coming. "I did not. Yeah, but it's a fun ending. Everyone gets a fun ending."

"We're rescued this season, and something about being back in the high school with the fluorescent lights… I've had some panic attacks on set," Thatcher shared with i-d.com during a recent profile interview, discussing filming on the final season. "I'm not joking. The fluorescent lights, and those square tiled ceilings. It's not a good feeling." As for how she felt about letting go of a character who's been a part of her life for 6 years, Thatcher appreciated the opportunity but is also ready to move on. "I'm so grateful, but I'm really ready to let go of the character, because I feel like I bring her into every movie. It feels like Natalie is a ghost haunting me sometimes," she shared. A month later, the interviewer checked in with Thatcher and offered this update:

"The Yellowjackets shoot has felt good, vibrationally different from the past three seasons. Each night at around 9 o'clock, she heads to the lake to watch the sun set over the water. Being in nature is isolating but healing. She is coming to terms with the fact that the character that has defined the better part of her adult life is leaving. 'Natalie is an extension of myself now,' she says, 'and I don't want anything to do with myself.'"

The cast for the fourth and final season includes Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and Hilary Swank.

Lyle, Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. Yellowjackets is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

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