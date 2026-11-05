Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets Season 4 Official Trailer: Were They Saved or Cursed?

With the final run set to kick off on November 20th, here's the official trailer for Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 4.

Article Summary Yellowjackets Season 4 drops its official trailer, teasing the final chapter ahead of the November 20 premiere.

The rescued Yellowjackets return to Wiskayok as buried secrets rise fast and the fallout of survival closes in.

The trailer offers the clearest look yet at Yellowjackets endgame, with rescue looming and danger far from over.

In the present timeline, Yellowjackets tensions turn deadly as two survivors target one of their own.

We got the heads-up on Wednesday that the official trailer for the fourth and final season would be hitting on Thursday, and that's exactly what fans of Paramount+ with Showtime and series co-creators/co-showrunners Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets received earlier today. With the Wiskayok High Yellowjackets having been rescued – and secrets now beginning to surface – fans are getting their best look yet at what the endgame has to offer with the release of the official Season 4 trailer. In addition, we have a new image gallery waiting for you below, which should contain more than enough clues to keep fans busy between now and the November 20th premiere – here's a look:

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

During the fourth and final season, the Yellowjackets race to bury their sins before rescue arrives – but the Wilderness has its own ideas about who gets out alive. After returning to Wiskayok, their secrets fester under the growing weight of what they've done and who they've become. Meanwhile, in the present, two of the Yellowjackets prepare to kill one of their own as an old flame roars back to town with plans all their own. Turns out not every homecoming is a joyous one, and this one's going to sting.

The final season stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey, Emmy nominee Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank. Guest starring are June Squibb, Elijah Wood, Molly Ringwald, Devon Sawa, Sam Braun, Dulé Hill, and more.

Yellowjackets is executive produced by Showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, along with Jonathan Lisco, Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Julia Bicknell. The series is produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. All previous seasons of Yellowjackets are available to watch now with the Premium plan on Paramount+.

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