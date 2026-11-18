Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets Season 4 Sneak Peek: Young Misty Seems Ready to Move On

Young Misty looks eager to move on in this clip from the final season of series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets.

Article Summary Yellowjackets Season 4 gets a new sneak peek, with young Misty looking ready to move on ahead of the final season.

Samantha Hanratty joined CBS Mornings to discuss playing young Misty, Season 4, and working with Molly Ringwald.

Yellowjackets returns November 20 as the survivors race to bury their sins before rescue and face fallout back home.

The final Yellowjackets season stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Hilary Swank, and a loaded returning cast.

It all comes down to this. The Yellowjackets may have been rescued, but they can't escape their pasts. It almost seems like the Wilderness won't allow it. That's where things stand heading into the November 20th return of series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets. To make sure fans are ready to go, the cast has been hitting the press circuit hard this week – and that includes series star Samantha Hanratty sitting down with CBS Mornings to discuss the hit series' fourth and final season, what it's been like playing young Misty, working with Molly Ringwald, and more. But before the interview kicks in, we're treated to a sneak peek that finds young Misty looking to move on with her life – we just don't have a good feeling about the route she's going.

Here's the latest look at the fourth and final season of Yellowjackets, returning this Friday:

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

During the fourth and final season, the Yellowjackets race to bury their sins before rescue arrives – but the Wilderness has its own ideas about who gets out alive. After returning to Wiskayok, their secrets fester under the growing weight of what they've done and who they've become. Meanwhile, in the present, two of the Yellowjackets prepare to kill one of their own as an old flame roars back to town with plans all their own. Turns out not every homecoming is a joyous one, and this one's going to sting.

The final season stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey, Emmy nominee Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank. Guest starring are June Squibb, Elijah Wood, Molly Ringwald, Devon Sawa, Sam Braun, Dulé Hill, and more.

Yellowjackets is executive produced by Showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, along with Jonathan Lisco, Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Julia Bicknell. The series is produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. All previous seasons of Yellowjackets are available to watch now with the Premium plan on Paramount+.

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