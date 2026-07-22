Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets: Sophie Thatcher Had "Panic Attacks" Filming Final Run

Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher discusses saying goodbye to Natalie and what caused her to have "panic attacks" filming the final season.

Article Summary Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher says returning to a high school set for the final season triggered panic attacks.

Thatcher explained the fluorescent lights and tiled ceilings made filming Yellowjackets feel deeply unsettling.

Sophie Thatcher is grateful for Yellowjackets but says she is ready to let go of Natalie after six years.

The final Yellowjackets season feels emotionally different, with Thatcher finding healing in nature between shoots.

Over the past two months or so, series stars Sophie Thatcher (Teen Natalie) and Melanie Lynskey (Adult Shauna) have been doing a great job of keeping fans of Paramount+ with Showtime and series co-creators/co-showrunners Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets up to speed on the final season's filming. In fact, Lynskey noted in a social media post last week that filming was "nearly at the finish line." Now, we're getting some insights into what it's been like filming the final run, with Thatcher opening up about how she had to adjust from filming out in the open to being back in the confines of a high school setting. "We're rescued this season, and something about being back in the high school with the fluorescent lights… I've had some panic attacks on set," Thatcher shared with i-d.com during a recent profile interview. "I'm not joking. The fluorescent lights, and those square tiled ceilings. It's not a good feeling."

As for how she felt about letting go of a character who's been a part of her life for 6 years, Thatcher appreciated the opportunity but is also ready to move on. "I'm so grateful, but I'm really ready to let go of the character, because I feel like I bring her into every movie. It feels like Natalie is a ghost haunting me sometimes," she shared. A month later, the interviewer checked in with Thatcher and offered this update:

"The Yellowjackets shoot has felt good, vibrationally different from the past three seasons. Each night at around 9 o'clock, she heads to the lake to watch the sun set over the water. Being in nature is isolating but healing. She is coming to terms with the fact that the character that has defined the better part of her adult life is leaving. 'Natalie is an extension of myself now,' she says, 'and I don't want anything to do with myself.'"

Molly Ringwald (Feud, Sixteen Candles) and June Squibb (Eleanor the Great) have joined the cast for the final season. While details on Squibb's character are being kept under wraps, Ringwald is reportedly set for the recurring role of Vicky, Van's (Lauren Ambrose, Liv Hewson) mom, a recently recovered alcoholic trying her best to course-correct her past.

Lyle, Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. Yellowjackets is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

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