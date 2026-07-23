Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets Star Christina Ricci Signals Series Filming Wrap

On Thursday, Christina Ricci took to social media to signal that she's wrapped filming on Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets.

Article Summary Christina Ricci signaled she has wrapped filming on Yellowjackets Season 4, teasing Misty’s ending as “insane.”

Ricci shared a bloody behind-the-scenes look and wrote that she “went out with a bang” on the final season.

Sophie Thatcher says Yellowjackets Season 4 feels different, revealing panic attacks on set during rescue scenes.

With filming nearing the end, Yellowjackets adds Molly Ringwald and June Squibb for its fourth and final season.

We've been hearing rumblings over the past few weeks that filming on the fourth and final season of Paramount+ with Showtime and series co-creators/co-showrunners Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets was getting ready to wrap. Earlier today, Christina Ricci (Misty Quigley) took to social media to share a bloody look at herself from filming to signal that her run was officially done: "Went out with a bang. What an amazing couple of years Misty has had. Final season is gonna be insane. 💥"

"We're rescued this season, and something about being back in the high school with the fluorescent lights… I've had some panic attacks on set," Sophie Thatcher (Teen Natalie) shared with i-d.com during a recent profile interview, discussing filming on the final season. "I'm not joking. The fluorescent lights, and those square tiled ceilings. It's not a good feeling." As for how she felt about letting go of a character who's been a part of her life for 6 years, Thatcher appreciated the opportunity but is also ready to move on. "I'm so grateful, but I'm really ready to let go of the character, because I feel like I bring her into every movie. It feels like Natalie is a ghost haunting me sometimes," she shared. A month later, the interviewer checked in with Thatcher and offered this update:

"The Yellowjackets shoot has felt good, vibrationally different from the past three seasons. Each night at around 9 o'clock, she heads to the lake to watch the sun set over the water. Being in nature is isolating but healing. She is coming to terms with the fact that the character that has defined the better part of her adult life is leaving. 'Natalie is an extension of myself now,' she says, 'and I don't want anything to do with myself.'"

Molly Ringwald (Feud, Sixteen Candles) and June Squibb (Eleanor the Great) have joined the cast for the final season. While details on Squibb's character are being kept under wraps, Ringwald is reportedly set for the recurring role of Vicky, Van's (Lauren Ambrose, Liv Hewson) mom, a recently recovered alcoholic trying her best to course-correct her past.

Lyle, Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. Yellowjackets is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

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