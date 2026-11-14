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Yellowjackets: Was The Missing Bonus Episode Mystery Finally Solved?

The mystery behind the missing "bonus episode" of Yellowjackets, set to be released between Seasons 2 and 3, has been solved. We think...?

Article Summary Fans of Yellowjackets finally have an answer about the long-missing bonus episode.

Lyle first promised a standalone Yellowjackets bonus episode in 2023, but strikes delayed any release plans.

Melanie Lynskey later revealed Jason Ritter filmed a lost Yellowjackets episode, rumored to involve Cabin Guy.

Bart Nickerson now suggests the unaired Yellowjackets bonus episode no longer fit the show’s final canon.

Though series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets is still a few days away from beginning to give up its secrets, it seems one of the show's biggest mysteries was solved before the premiere of the fourth and final season. Whatever happened with that bonus episode that was supposed to air between the second and third seasons?

In June 2023, Lyle announced that fans would have something to look forward to before the third season arrived: a bonus episode. "Noooo. Go to bed! Get some rest! There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys, and I don't want y'all to lose sleep thinking it's tonight," Lyle tweeted in response to a fan asking when they would be learning more about what's ahead with the series. As to when that treat would hit screens, Lyle added, "Closer to S3. I'm not being coy, there's a strike [WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes] and things are complicated!"

Now, let's flash ahead to February 2025, with the third season premiering and no bonus episode in sight. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Lyle noted, "I think at this point what we can say is that we're really excited for everyone to watch season three and we're really focused on that as our main priority right now. We're hopeful that we have a lot more story to tell in a lot of different ways."

Four months later, Melanie Lynskey offered additional clues about the bonus episode. Speaking with EW's The Awardist podcast, Lynskey shared that her husband, actor Jason Ritter (CBS's Matlock), had filmed an episode of the series. "I thought it was so funny. He was in our rental house in Vancouver. We were staying there for 'Yellowjackets' — or maybe it was when he was doing his episode, and I was doing something else. His lost episode, lost to time or whatever," Lynskey revealed. Elaborating a bit further, she added, "He was in an episode of 'Yellowjackets' that didn't air… I'm definitely not allowed to say [who he played]. It was a standalone episode." The rumblings were that Ritter would be portraying the show's iconic "Cabin Guy."

As the series enters its final run, it seems the book has been closed on that bonus episode. The cause of death? If we're reading into Nickerson's response correctly, it seems that the bonus episode ended up not fitting into the evolving creative direction the show took heading into the fourth season. "I mean, ultimately, the canon of the show is sort of what's aired, and for us, the fourth season is like the final installment of a complete story," Nickerson shared with Deadline Hollywood while promoting the upcoming season. "And so, along the way of the making of it, there were lots of paths considered and things like that were explored, but I think ultimately, the final version of the show is what it was supposed to be." Wouldn't it be funny if that footage found its way into the final season?

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

During the fourth and final season, the Yellowjackets race to bury their sins before rescue arrives – but the Wilderness has its own ideas about who gets out alive. After returning to Wiskayok, their secrets fester under the growing weight of what they've done and who they've become. Meanwhile, in the present, two of the Yellowjackets prepare to kill one of their own as an old flame roars back to town with plans all their own. Turns out not every homecoming is a joyous one, and this one's going to sting.

The final season stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey, Emmy nominee Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank. Guest starring are June Squibb, Elijah Wood, Molly Ringwald, Devon Sawa, Sam Braun, Dulé Hill, and more.

Yellowjackets is executive produced by Showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, along with Jonathan Lisco, Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Julia Bicknell. The series is produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. All previous seasons of Yellowjackets are available to watch now with the Premium plan on Paramount+.

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