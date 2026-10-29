Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn

Yes, James Gunn Answers Your The Suicide Squad/DCU Canon Questions

Joined by Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee, James Gunn will answer YOUR DCU questions on The Suicide Squad: Is It Canon? The Official Podcast.

Article Summary James Gunn, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee launch a DCU podcast tackling The Suicide Squad canon debate.

The Suicide Squad: Is It Canon? The Official Podcast premieres October 30 to answer fan DCU continuity questions.

The one-off episode covers Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, Bloodsport, Ratcatcher 2, King Shark, Amanda Waller, and more.

Gunn also addresses DCU canon, standalone stories, and the larger Superman Saga shaping DC Studios’ roadmap.

We heard rumblings that filmmaker and DC Studios co-head James Gunn was working on some podcasts to explain how canon and continuity work in the DCU – especially for those "in-between" projects that hit just before or were already in play when Gunn and co-head Peter Safran got DC Studios up and running. On Thursday, those rumblings were confirmed when DC Studios and HBO Max dropped the official trailer for The Suicide Squad: Is It Canon? The Official Podcast. Set to go live on Friday, October 30th, the writer/director will be joined by Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) and Steve Agee (John Economos, King Shark) for a special one-off episode that looks to answer the often-asked question. What's canon?

Since The Suicide Squad first hit our screens, we've had John Cena's Peacemaker get his own show (with its own first-season canon issues), and Weasel has joined the Creature Commandos (with the animated series expected to return in late 2027, after Man of Tomorrow hits theaters). The trio digs into Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Ratcatcher 2, King Shark, Amanda Waller, and more, with stories from the set, messages from a few friends from The Suicide Squad, and answers to your fan questions. But the best part? You won't have to wait long to check it out; in fact, a trailer for the podcast is waiting for you above.

"You can look at my quotes from January '23 when we started and I said we were going to do exactly what we're doing. I said some stories would be standalone like the Guardians movies were (which is what Clayface is) and some stories would have part of a larger narrative structure, which is what the Superman Saga is. All that said, each piece of the larger story should work on its own with or without having to see everything else," Gunn shared in the first of a series of three Threads posts, addressing a comment (since removed) that looked to call into question how Gunn defined his and Peter Safran's vision for their DCU in early 2023 regarding standalones versus interconnected films and shows.

"ALSO, some things get conflated here. The often cited '8 to 10 year roadmap' originally pitched wasn't only story points (although that was a part of it), but also the plan for DC as a whole, including focusing on diamond characters (Superman, Batman, WW) as well as smaller characters we could turn into diamonds (Krypto, John Stewart, Peacemaker), how we would foster filmmaker freedom & allow for multiple tones & ratings, the influences of Star Wars & George RR Martin, and so much more," Gunn continued, adding about the evolution of the DCU, "It's exciting seeing things START to come together and all that makes me even more excited for what we have in store for everyone in Man of Tomorrow."

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