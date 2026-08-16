Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

YFN Spider-Man, Scrubs, Percy Jackson & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Percy Jackson, Scrubs, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Lanterns, Reacher, The X-Files, and more!

Article Summary Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man swings into focus with a Season 2 January 2027 update and fresh D23 details.

Percy Jackson Season 3 teases, Scrubs Season 2 reveals, and Lanterns insights headline a packed TV dispatch.

Reacher, The X-Files, and The Walking Dead: Dead City join Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in the latest roundup.

WWE, AEW, My Adventures with Superman, Oswald, and more make this Spider-Man-led BCTV Daily Dispatch worth a look.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: My Adventures with Superman, WWE/AEW, Percy Jackson, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Scrubs, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Lanterns, TWD: Dead City, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Reacher, The X-Files, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, August 16th, 2026:

My Adventures with Superman: Our Season 3 Finale: "The Return" Preview

5 New Day WWE Raws to Stream on Netflix Before AEW Ruins Them

Percy Jackson Team Teases S03; Keen/Artemis, Chaudry/Nightshade Images

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E05 Teaser: Pirate & Puppet Problems

AEW Collision Preview: Continental Cup, Trios Title, and More

Scrubs Season 2 Teaser: Scott Foley's Sean Kelly Returns & Much More

House of Svengoolie Visits "The Land Unknown" TONIGHT on MeTV!

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man S02 Set for Jan. 2027; D23 Look

Lanterns Composer Discusses Distinguishing Hal & John, Grounded Themes

WWE SmackDown Review: Orton Attacks, New Champs Crowned

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E04 Clip: Maggie Remembers Eugene

Anthony Michael Hall on Revisiting John Hughes & "Nation's Dumbest"

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Mayim Bialik on TBBT Spinoff Role

Reacher Star Sydelle Noel on Season 4, Alan Ritchson, Stunts & More

The X-Files: Carter on Double Standards, Mulder-Scully Future & More

VisionQuest, Ahsoka, The Rookie: North & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Oswald Set for Feb. 2027; Favreau Previews Live-Action/Animated Series

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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