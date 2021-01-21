You Can Stream WWE Superstar Spectacle on the WWE Network

WWE fans outside of India who were worried they were going to have to miss the upcoming Superstar Spectacle event rejoice! A press release reveals the details for anyone who wants to watch a two-hour WWE special first thing in the morning, which has got to be a lot of people, right? What a way to set a great tone for your entire day!

WWE Superstar Spectacle, an unprecedented two-hour television special event for India featuring WWE's Indian performers alongside Superstars from Raw, SmackDown and NXT, will premiere on the award-winning WWE Network at 9:30 a.m. ET, as well as on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony MAX on India's Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi. The unique showcase of Indian-inspired action will emanate from the state-of-the-art WWE ThunderDome and incorporate stunning elements of traditional and contemporary Indian culture among epic matches featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Bayley, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, Natalya, King Corbin, Ricochet and many more plus an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Additionally, WWE names the Indian wrestlers who will appear on the show:

With matches announced in the coming weeks, WWE fans can look forward to witnessing appearances by 10 Indian WWE talent, including: WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal, the first WWE Champion of Indian descent.

The Bollywood Boyz, WWE Superstars Samir and Sunil Singh.

The first all-Indian tag team in WWE, Indus Sher, featuring Rinku and Saurav.

NXT Superstar Jeet Rama.

Kavita Devi, the first Indian woman to sign a WWE contract.

The Great Khali trainees Giant Zanjeer (7ft 2in, 340 pounds) and Dilsher Shanky (7ft, 310 pounds).

Guru Raaj, the first Indian-born high-flyer in WWE.

The Chadster will definitely be tuning in. How about you?