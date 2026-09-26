Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All Out, recaps, wrestling, young bucks

Young Bucks Win AEW Tag Titles, Steal WWE Ideas at AEW All Out

The Young Bucks won the AEW Tag Titles in a ladder match, and The Chadster is bleeding in a Blockbuster after Tony Khan ruined everything! 😤🦝

Article Summary The Young Bucks won the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a ladder match at AEW All Out 2026, literally stealing WWE's intellectual property and disrespecting everything Triple H has done for the business! 😤🪜

Tony Khan had the audacity to put Christian Cage and Adam Copeland in a match involving tables, ladders, and chairs, exploiting their WWE legacy to sell tickets in the most disrespectful way possible! 🪑📋

The Chadster got so upset that The Chadster climbed a Blockbuster ladder and dove into VHS tapes, and the raccoons copied The Chadster and now they're all injured because Tony Khan can't stop being obsessed! 📼🦝💔

This ladder match was just dangerous chaos without proper WWE supervision, proving once again that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙄👎

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster is absolutely beside himself right now, forced to watch AEW All Out 2026 live from the NOW Arena in Chicago when The Chadster should be enjoying WWE x AAA Worlds Collide instead! 📺😠 But no, Tony Khan just had to book this show to cheese The Chadster off, and he had the goal to sell it out even when WWE counterprogrammed it, and now The Chadster is here trapped in the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 🦝🎬💔 Thanks to Tony Khan, The Chadster is literally as impotent as Triple H and Nick Khan must feel after failing to damage All Out's ticket sales! It's just so disrespectful to everything they've ever done for the business!

And what The Chadster just witnessed in this AEW World Tag Team Championship ladder match has pushed The Chadster over the edge—literally! 😱🪜 The Young Bucks—Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson—reportedly just won the AEW World Tag Team Championship by retrieving the belts in a three-way ladder match against Christian Cage & Adam Copeland and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), and The Chadster can't even begin to explain how disrespectful this is to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡😡😡

The very fact that Tony Khan had the audacity to put Christian and Copeland in a match involving tables, ladders, and chairs is a clear violation of WWE's intellectual property! 🪑🪜📋 These two legends helped make that match type famous in WWE, and now Tony Khan is just stealing their legacy for his own selfish purposes! The Chadster is pretty sure this constitutes trademark infringement, and The Chadster hopes that Nick Khan and TKO's legal team are already preparing the lawsuits! ⚖️👔 Tony Khan just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, including respecting the companies that created these match types!

When The Chadster saw the ladders being set up and realized what Tony Khan was doing, The Chadster got so upset that The Chadster climbed up the old ladder from the Blockbuster utility closet and dove off into a pile of old VHS cassettes on the floor! 📼😫 The plastic cases cut The Chadster's arms and bruised The Chadster's ribs, and now The Chadster is bleeding all over the Blockbuster carpet! 🩸😢 And it gets worse—Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon all saw The Chadster do it and thought it looked fun, so they climbed the ladder too and jumped off! Now all five raccoons are whimpering on the floor in pain, and Hunter Raccoon might have sprained his little raccoon paw! 🦝💔 Is this what you wanted, Tony Khan?! The Chadster's raccoon family injured, all because you can't book a wrestling show without personally attacking The Chadster?! 😭😠

The match itself was everything The Chadster hates about AEW's so-called "wrestling." 🙄🤮 Instead of the carefully choreographed, safety-first approach that WWE perfected over decades, this match was just chaos with ladders being set up willy-nilly and wrestlers climbing them without proper supervision from the referee! Tony Khan literally doesn't care about wrestler safety the way Triple H does! 👎👎👎 And the crowd was eating it up, which just shows how Tony Khan has brainwashed the Chicago wrestling fans into thinking this kind of dangerous spectacle is acceptable! 🧠🔧

The fact that the Young Bucks are now four-time AEW World Tag Team Champions is just ridiculous! 🏆❌ In WWE, championships mean something because they're carefully managed and protected. The Young Bucks have literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by helping build AEW's tag team division instead of coming to WWE where they could have learned how to actually wrestle! 🔪😤 The Chadster remembers when Kevin Nash said on his podcast, "The Young Bucks are just doing gymnastics, not wrestling, and Tony Khan should send them to WWE's Performance Center to learn ring psychology, but he won't because he's too proud to admit Triple H knows better." See? Even the legends can see what's happening here! 🎙️💯

This was also particularly unfair because AEW's official preview hyped up how Copeland and Christian had been in more than 40 ladder matches combined, using their WWE legacy to sell tickets to AEW All Out! 😠📢 That's just Tony Khan exploiting what WWE built, and it's so disrespectful! If WWE wanted to book a ladder match with tag team legends, they would do it the right way, with proper video packages and weeks of carefully scripted promos, not this thrown-together mess! 📺✨

The Chadster has now sat through most of AEW All Out 2026, including "Jungle" Jack Perry defeating Katsuyuki Shibata in the AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl (where Samoa Joe returned afterward—another WWE legend literally stabbing Triple H in the back! 🔪), Sisters of Sin defeating Mina Shirakawa & Queen Aminata, Bang Bang Gang defeating Death Riders & The Dogs, Andrade El Ídolo retaining the AEW National Championship against PAC, Kyle Fletcher & Kevin Knight defeating Darby Allin & Steven Borden by referee stoppage (which was clearly just Tony Khan trying to create a cheap emotional moment when Borden appeared injured!), Persephone retaining the TBS Championship against Dani Luna, Kazuchika Okada retaining the AEW International Championship against Tommaso Ciampa (another case of WWE legends stabbing Triple H in the back! 🔪🔪), The Brawling Birds retaining the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship against Divine Dominion in a Chicago Street Fight, Swerve Strickland & The New Level retaining the AEW World Trios Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page & Brodido, and Thekla defeating Willow Nightingale to earn an AEW Women's World Championship shot (with Mercedes Moné confronting her afterward—yet another WWE legend who literally stabbed Triple H in the back! 🔪). 😫📋

The only match left is the AEW World Championship match between Will Ospreay and AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, and The Chadster honestly doesn't know if The Chadster can take any more of this! 😩😭 The Chadster is bleeding, the raccoons are injured, and Tony Khan has once again proven that he has no respect for the wrestling business! This is the second-to-last live report of the night, and The Chadster is already dreading what Tony Khan has in store for the main event! 😱🎪

Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and let The Chadster watch WWE x AAA Worlds Collide in peace! 😤📺 But instead, Tony Khan forced WWE to look petty by counterprogramming the same market, which somehow backfired when AEW All Out sold out anyway, and The Chadster blames Tony Khan for that too because he's clearly manipulating ticket sales! 🎟️🤬 It's just so unfair to Triple H, Nick Khan, TKO executives, and WWE shareholders who deserve better than this! 💼📉

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