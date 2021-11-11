Young Justice: Greg Weisman Shares Some Excellent "Phantoms" News

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with showrunners Greg Weisman & Brandon Vietti's fourth season of HBO Max's Young Justice (entitled "Phantoms"), Young Justice comics illustrator & Season 4 Storyboard Revisionist Christopher Jones was reminding fans that a fifth season has not been given a green light and that watching the current season and the previous seasons in really large numbers is a great way to make that happen. Now we have Weisman encouraging the same in a tweet that viewers will be happy to read. With Episode 406 hitting this week, the co-showrunner revealed that all 23 episodes are "in the can," meaning they're "completely done" (with the final three episodes in the final stages of post-production).

"Breaking news! #YoungJusticePhantoms now has 23 eps in the can, i.e. completely done. Last 3 are in final stages of post-production! Don't miss ep 406 tomorrow on [HBO Max]! And help #SpreadTheWord to #KeepBingingYJ in order to #SaveEarth16! (Let's get these hastags trending!)," Weisman wrote in his update tweet- which you can check out below:

Earlier this month, DC Comics posted an interview with Weisman & Vietti covering a number of aspects of the series so far. One of the issues discussed was Weisman and Vietti's decision to revisit Gar's mental health and why it was so important for both the character and the animated series. "I was on a convention panel once, and an Iraqi vet talked about his post-traumatic stress and wished that his favorite shows dealt with this topic more. I felt like a cloud was lifting. Of course, Young Justice should deal with these issues. And given his history, Beast Boy seemed like the character to focus on," Weisman explained.



"We never wanted Young Justice to feel like a cartoon where bad things happen, but problems are solved in thirty minutes and forgotten by the next episode. High-stakes superhero lifestyles must have an impact on mental health at some point. So, we wrote therapy scenes into our series as early as season one in order to add realistic consequences to dramatic events. But again, writing is a learning process and we eventually realized we needed help from professionals to make sure we depicted mental health issues properly. Dr. Janina Scarlett has been a huge source of guidance and inspiration on that front," Vietti added.