Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon: Annie Potts Was No Fan of Parsons-Bialik Finale Cameo

Young Sheldon's Annie Potts wasn't too thrilled about having The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik in the finale. Here's why...

Article Summary Young Sheldon star Annie Potts says Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik’s finale cameo undercut Sheldon’s growth.

Potts called the Young Sheldon ending heartbreaking, saying older Sheldon seemed unchanged and unrepentant.

Her remarks, shared from Jessica Radloff’s Young Sheldon book, reveal why the finale left her with a stomachache.

Potts also admits feeling devalued after Young Sheldon ended and she lacked a regular role on the spinoff series.

Annie Potts, like her Young Sheldon counterpart, Connie "Meemaw" Tucker, doesn't take any guff from anyone, especially given the level of success she's achieved on screen across her five-decade career, landing iconic signature roles on film and television. Not only did she solidify herself on the successful CBS sitcom Designing Women, but lightning struck twice upon landing the Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro-created prequel of The Big Bang Theory. Just as Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper regaled his friends with stories of his family, and particularly his Meemaw, we got to see those exploits on Young Sheldon, with Parsons taking a back seat to Iain Armitage playing the titular character, embracing his narrator role. With the release of Jessica Radloff's Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw's-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy, Potts spoke about why she didn't care about the series finale "Memoir," which saw Parsons' and Mayim Bialik's live-action return, and why she felt it undercut Sheldon's growth throughout the entire series.

Young Sheldon Star Annie Potts on Why She Felt Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik's Finale Cameo Felt Anticlimactic

"That broke my heart. It was like, 'Really? Still no responsibility?' It was just selfishness. It's just not how I wish to see Sheldon off into the world. … I thought the show could have ended [with young Sheldon] and not to the dreaded scene with Jim and Mayim as Sheldon and Amy revealing he was unchanged and unrepentant," Potts said (via Collider). "That gave me a stomachache. It was like, 'Who crashed our party?! Who invited you?'" Adding insult to injury, Potts also felt the sting of most of the Young Sheldon cast getting demoted to recurring roles on the follow-up series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage that stars Montana Jordan (Georgie) and Emily Osment (Mandy), "And I guess, especially since the last two years of Sheldon, they set me up with bringing Georgie into the gambling room, and then they brought Emily in, and Mandy was living with Meemaw, so I was a little surprised that I wouldn't have a [regular] place in the new show. I felt devalued. It's like [they were saying], 'It was fun to have you in this, but we don't really need you in that because you don't bring all that much to the party.' So, being entirely honest, I will confess to having those sinking feelings of, like, just not feeling that worthwhile."Zoe Perry (Mary Cooper), Raegan Revord (Missy Cooper), and Potts had recurring roles on the Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro, and Steve Holland-created series, with Lance Barber (George Cooper, Sr.) and Craig T. Nelson (Dale) making guest-starring appearances. Young Sheldon: The Inside Story of the Hit Comedy is available.

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