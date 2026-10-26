Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon Big Bang Reunion In The Daily LITG, 26th October 2026

Young Sheldon Big Bang Reunion was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Young Sheldon Big Bang Reunion tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the Daily LITG roundup for 26th October 2026.

Young Sheldon reunion plans headline a packed top ten alongside Daredevil: Born Again, DC previews and new solicits.

The Daily LITG also revisits the biggest Bleeding Cool stories from one to eight years ago across TV, comics and film.

Highlights include comic industry news, bestseller charts, MCM coverage, birthdays and the latest LITG mailing list signup.

Young Sheldon Big Bang Reunion was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Young Sheldon Big Bang Reunion was the most read story yesterday on Bleeding Cool

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Karl Urban Thanks Garth Ennis

LITG two years ago, Fantastic Four: First Steps

LITG three years ago, The Return of Spider-Man's Marriage

LITG four years ago, Marvel In February

LITG five years ago, Back To The Bat With Todd McFarlane

LITG six years ago, Garth Marenghi and Marc Guggenheim

LITG seven years ago, the Doctor met the Doctor and we got Giant-Sized X-Men again

LITG eight years ago, Old Man Logan was ending and Superman was getting militarized.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Jan Duursema-Mandrake , artist on Star Wars, Arion, Dungeons & Dragons.

, artist on Star Wars, Arion, Dungeons & Dragons. Glyn Smith, owner of Comic Connections in Banbury, Oxfordshire

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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